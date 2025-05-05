Program Overview

Through the Poetry Out Loud program, high school students across the country participate in a dynamic poetry recitation competition that is designed to improve their public speaking skills, help build confidence, and teach them about literary history. A partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and participating state and jurisdictional arts agencies, Poetry Out Loud provides free lesson plans and other educational materials to teachers and organizers, including an online poem anthology.

In recognition of America’s 250th anniversary in 2026, the 2025-2026 Poetry Out Loud program will focus on poems that celebrate the rich tapestry of American history and culture.

Poetry Out Loud is administered in partnership with state arts agencies across the country. Here in Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Creative Industries administers Poetry Out Loud on behalf of the National Endowment for the Arts.