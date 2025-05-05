Strategic Framework

Our Mission
Empowering, connecting, and amplifying creatives and creative industries and their contributions to Pennsylvania's communities, economy, and workforce.
Our Vision
Pennsylvania becomes the national leader among states for creative communities, talent, and industries.
Defining Creative Industries
Creative industries include those that produce goods, services, and intellectual property born of creative work. That work may be done by individuals, organizations, or businesses in disciplines including but not limited to advertising, architecture, art, crafts, dance, design, music, media, performing arts, film/video production, photography, publishing, and digital games.
We provide leadership and support for the following key areas:
- Asset Development
- Offer capacity building grants for creative enterprises, especially in high-need areas.
- Provide creative entrepreneurs and small businesses with technical assistance and access to financial resources and capital.
- Support regional and statewide innovation projects that highlight the Commonwealth’s creative sector.
- Establish regional creative hubs for networking, training, and technical assistance, aligned geographically with PA’s Partnerships for Regional Economic Performance (PREP) regions.
- Workforce Development
- Support both creative industry and business partnerships to address skill gaps and career pathways.
- Fund the development of pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs, in alignment with the PA Department of Labor and Industry, to open opportunities for employment in the creative sector.
- Provide technical assistance in leveraging federal and state workforce programs.
- Work with PA Department of Education’s Career Ready Regions to promote career readiness and awareness within creative industries.
- Community Development
- Work with Commonwealth to advance Main Street Matters and expand Creative Communities initiatives that provide multi-year assistance for locally-driven creative placemaking projects with measurable outcomes and long-term vision.
- Establish the Creative Districts program with certification process that includes planning, development, marketing, and management assistance.
- Establish network to assist individuals working in creative placemaking and community revitalization, enhancing their communications, leadership and development skills.
- Visibility
- Raise creative sector awareness in alignment with the Commonwealth’s current marketing brand and strategies.
- Promote PA creative industries and products nationally and internationally through public and private sector partnerships.
- Policy
- Initiate, support and advance research and policy development plans for the creative sector in both governmental and non-governmental agencies and businesses.
- Assist in the development of policy as it affects creative sector community and economic development.