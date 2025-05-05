Program Update on Changes to Pennsylvania Creative Industries’ Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator
Beginning with Fiscal Year 2026-2027, Pennsylvania Creative Industries’ Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator (CEA) program will no longer be administered by the Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts (PPA).
The CEA program has seen great demand and impact since its launch in 2021. With implementation of Pennsylvania Creative Industries’ updated strategic framework, the agency is working to revise the CEA program design to ensure enhanced, strategic business development support for program participants.
Pennsylvania Creative Industries anticipates sharing details about and future application timelines for the CEA program in the fall of 2026.
Note: Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts organizations are still the regional point of contact for the CEA program for current year (July 1, 2025 – December 31, 2026) CEA program participants. As grant award agreement materials outline, CEA program participants must submit all required final report materials and receipts to their regional PPA organization's point of contact (PDF) by December 31, 2026.
Questions
- For question regarding a current CEA grant, contact your regional PPA Partner organization (PDF).
- For general questions regarding the evolution and availability of the CEA program, contact Amanda Lovell, PA Creative Industries’ Director of Access to the Creative Sector.
CEA Program Overview
Creative entrepreneurs are invaluable assets to communities. They lead innovation, deliver creative products and services, generate economic opportunity, and build community identity.
This program is designed for creative entrepreneurs who aspire to start their own for-profit business or who operate an existing for-profit micro business. The program encourages the participation of interested creative entrepreneurs located in communities across the commonwealth, including those located in low-income communities, urban, suburban, and rural communities. Successful applicants receive small business consultation services and a grant of $2,000.
Take the Next Step in Building Your Business
PA Partners in the Arts, our network of regional re-granting partners, administer the Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator at the local level.
Who are creative entrepreneurs?
Under this program's definition, creative entrepreneurs are individuals who intend to form a business or who operate a for-profit micro business in Pennsylvania within one or more of the following creative industry areas:
- Marketing – Advertising and marketing agencies & professionals.
- Architecture – Architecture firms & architects.
- Visual Arts & Crafts – Galleries, artists, artisans & makers.
- Design – Product, interior, graphic, and fashion design firms and designers.
- Film & Media – Film, video, animation, TV & Radio businesses.
- Digital Games – Companies, programmers & individuals producing games.
- Music & Entertainment –Producers, venues, musicians & performers.
- Publishing – Print or electronic businesses & content creators, editors & writers.