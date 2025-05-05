Program Update on Changes to Pennsylvania Creative Industries’ Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator

Beginning with Fiscal Year 2026-2027, Pennsylvania Creative Industries’ Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator (CEA) program will no longer be administered by the Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts (PPA).

The CEA program has seen great demand and impact since its launch in 2021. With implementation of Pennsylvania Creative Industries’ updated strategic framework, the agency is working to revise the CEA program design to ensure enhanced, strategic business development support for program participants.

Pennsylvania Creative Industries anticipates sharing details about and future application timelines for the CEA program in the fall of 2026.

Note: Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts organizations are still the regional point of contact for the CEA program for current year (July 1, 2025 – December 31, 2026) CEA program participants. As grant award agreement materials outline, CEA program participants must submit all required final report materials and receipts to their regional PPA organization's point of contact (PDF) by December 31, 2026.

Questions