Creative Communities Projects To-Date:
Project location: Adams County
Lead applicant: Adams County Arts Council
Partner organizations: Adams Economic Alliance, Office of the Adams County Commissioners, Destination Gettysburg, Waldo’s & Company
Project description: The Adams County Arts Council’s comprehensive Community Placemaking Initiative includes a public art program that encompasses community driven projects to address community connectedness, belonging, and healing.
Project location: Ambridge, Beaver County
Lead applicant: Borough of Ambridge
Partner organizations: Genesis Collective, Center for Hope, Ambridge High School, Ambridge Middle School, Pittsburgh Center for Arts & Media, Ambridge Regional Chamber, Ambridge Heart & Soul Committee
Project description: Planning and implementation of community public art projects and activities for community revitalization. A particular focus of a component of the project is Ambridge’s youth.
Project location: Lock Haven, Clinton County
Lead applicant: City of Lock Haven
Partner organizations: Clinton County, Clinton County Arts Council, Downtown Lock Haven, The Station Gallery, Clinton County Visitors Bureau
Project description: The City of Lock Haven will develop a designated arts corridor in conjunction with its active transportation plan. This community engaged work will include public art and community arts activities to enhance community vitality, walkability, and safety.
Project location: Harrisburg, Dauphin County
Lead applicant: Visit Hershey & Harrisburg Inc.
Partner organizations: Harristown Enterprises, Downtown Harrisburg Improvement District, Sprocket Mural Works
Project description: In the newly created Harrisburg Arts District, community engagement, planning and programming to enhance quality of life for residents and attract visitors to Harrisburg.
Project location: Forest City & Carbondale, Susquehanna & Lackawanna Counties
Lead applicant: Valley in Motion
Partner organizations: Borough of Forest City, City of Carbondale, Forest City Main Street, Forest City Outdoor Action Team, Forest City and Carbondale Historical Societies
Project description: Connecting and enhancing two, close, deindustrialized communities through public art and community arts activities in conjunction with local government and downtown businesses, this project will leverage the communities creative assets and promote the natural and outdoor recreation assets.
Project location: Philadelphia County
Lead applicant: Philadelphia Mural Arts Advocates
Partner organizations: Norris Square Neighborhood Project, Taller Puertorriqueuño, Termite TV Collective, Philadelphia Latino Festival, City of Philadelphia, AFROTAINO
Project description: Strengthening community connectedness and public awareness around development and displacement in the Norris Square Park neighborhood through community engagement projects and activities, public art, and community gardens.
Project location: Uniontown, Fayette County
Project description: Training local students to research, interview, and collect local African American stories and plan and implement public art projects and community activities that celebrate people and place and highlight Uniontown’s role in the Underground Railroad.
Lead partner: National Road Heritage Corridor
Project partners: East End United Community Center, WQED
Project location: Johnstown, Cambria County
Project description: Through the CREATE Public Art Initiative local artists, residents, and youth will be involved in the planning and implementation of public art projects and arts activities in Cambria City, a national historic district in Johnstown.
Lead partner: Bottleworks Ethnic Arts Center
Project partners: Vision 2025, United Neighborhoods, VOMA, the Steeples Project, Dance Works, City of Johnstown
Project location: Easton, Northampton County
Project description: Employing artists to engage with community for planning and implementation of public art projects and activities for downtown Easton revitalization and community development.
Lead partner: Greater Easton Development Partnership
Partner partners: City of Easton, Easton Area School District, United Way Community School.
Project location: Pittsburgh, Allegheny County
Project description: Community-driven public art and arts activities for community engagement to inform major infrastructure projects, including the West End Bridge and reconnect residents to the Ohio Riverfront.
Lead partner: Riverlife
Partner partners: Manchester Citizens Corporation, Hope for Tomorrow, City of Pittsburgh
Project location: Kane, McKean County
Project description: Creation of the Chamber’s Arts Engagement Coordinator position to lead and coordinate artists and residents for planning and implementation of creative placemaking projects and activities to include public arts, community festivals, and support creative small businesses.
Lead partner: Chamber of Commerce of Kane PA
Project partners: Kane Area Industrial Development Corporation, Artists on the Summit, Kane Area Revitalization Enterprise, Borough of Kane, Wetmore Township, Kane Area School District, Art in the Wilds, the Trial Association of McKean Elk Divide, Kane Area Children’s Museum
Project location: Potter County
Project description: In collaboration with the newly formed Potter County Creative Council the County completion of community asset mapping and engagement activities to inform creative placemaking activities throughout the rural county to address the challenge of youth engagement and population loss by improving community vitality, promoting the county’s natural and outdoor recreation assets and providing opportunities for creative expression.
Lead partner: Potter County Commissioners
Project partners: Potter County Creative Council, Potter County School Districts, Potter County Planning and Community Development, the Artisans Market, Manchester Craftsmen’s Guild
Note: this project is funded through 2025
Project location: Southern York County (Glen Rock, Railroad, New Freedom, and Seven Valleys)
Project title: York County Trail Towns
Project description: The York County Trail Towns project will to activate small, rural communities along the York County Heritage Rail Trail through creative placemaking projects that encourage visitors (over 500,000/year) to get off of the trail and explore the Trail Towns. Projects include storefront art installations, temporary and permanent public art, and community art projects and activities.
Lead partner: York County Economic Alliance
Project partners: York County Trail Towns, Cultural Alliance of York County, York County Parks Department, York County Rail Trail Authority, Trail Towns municipalities
Project location: Brownsville, Fayette County
Project title: Partners for Creative Economy Creative Leadership Program
Project description: This project brings a creative placemaking/community engagement expert to Brownsville to work with community members and provide guidance and leadership development to implement creative placemaking and heritage tourism in the community.
Lead partner: Rivers of Steel Heritage Corporation
Project partners: Borough of Brownsville, the Perennial Project, Brownsville Area School District, Fayette County/Greater Brownsville Chamber of Commerce, National Road Heritage Corridor, Brownsville Area Revitalization Corporation, Brownsville Historical Society
Project location: Philadelphia, Philadelphia County
Project title: Second Story Collective
Project description: Writers Room works in the neighborhoods to bring together community members (youth and older residents), and Drexel students and faculty into productive conversation through storytelling and collection through creative writing. Through this creative practice, Writers Room and residents created a co-living project to foster community connectedness between students and residents and tackle the problems of inequitable development and displacement. Creative Communities Initiative funds will be used for a Community Arts Fellow who will work with the community to plan and implement creative placemaking project to amplify, promote and celebrate the community.
Lead partner: Writers Room at Drexel University
Project partners: Lomax Real Estate Partners, Mantua Civic Association, Powelton Civic Association, Barra Foundation, Drexel's Department of Architecture & Urbanism, YouthBuild Philadelphia, Tiny WPA, People's Emergency Center, PA Department of Aging, and Americorps
Project location: Lewisburg, Union County
Project title: Piers Art Park
Project description: The Piers Art Park is the activation of a large vacant lot with a series of old railroad bridge piers as a key architectural feature. The park is bordered by Bull Run Creek and connected to the recently finished Rail Trail. Project activities include community events, art and dance classes, and temporary and permanent public art projects.
Lead partner: Lewisburg Downtown Partnership
Project partners: Lewisburg Arts Council, Lewisburg Neighborhoods, CommUnity Zone, Borough of Lewisburg, Bucknell University, Lewisburg School District, Lewisburg Neighborhoods
Project location: Butler, Butler County
Project title: Butler Cultural District
Project description: Establishment of a geographically defined Cultural District in the City of Butler, building on existing cultural assets. The project creates a platform and governance structure for organizations and businesses to collaborate in the creation of wayfinding signage, environmental and artistic visual enhancements, district marketing, and event planning and implementation.
Lead partner: Butler Rotary Foundation
Project partners: Rotary Club of Butler, Slippery Rock University, Butler Downtown, Butler County Tourism and Convention Bureau, Butler Area School District, Maridon Museum, and City of Butler
Project location: State College, Centre County
Project title: The Multicultural Rural Arts District and Residency Program
Project description: The Multicultural Rural Arts District and Residency Program will build a distributed hub-and-spoke arts district that leverages an artist residency program to link the rural Centre County communities. The project will invest in placemaking infrastructure improvements to increase community participation at a network of creative rural locations, while highlighting local, diverse resources, creatives, and communities.
Lead partner: 3 Dots Downtown
Project partners: State College Downtown Improvement District, Centre County Commissioners, Centre Foundation, Rhoneymeade, Centre Film Festival, Bellefonte Downtown Development, Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, Discovery Space, The Rivet, Co.Space, and The Warehouse.
Project location: Dickson City Borough, Lackawanna County
Project title: Dickson City Borough Public Art Program
Project description: Community engagement, planning, and implementation of strategically located public art projects to include murals, site improvements, a main gateway project, and public art at the Train Station Grounds in a community that currently has no visible public art.
Lead partner: Dickson City Borough
Project partners: Lackawanna Arts and Culture, PA DCNR Regional Advisor, Lackawanna County Tourism Bureau, and Lackawanna County Chamber of Commerce.
Project location: Erie, Erie County
Project title: The East Bayfront Greenway Engagement Project
Project description: In an area that, in the past was home to many German, Polish, and Irish immigrants, and is now home to residents from Syria, Bhutan, Nepal, the Congo, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, along with other countries, the East Bayfront Greenway Engagement Project will honor the history, diversity, and heritage of the residents and establish the area as a neighborhood. This project includes community-driven public art and artist-designed native landscaping, activation of vacant lots, wayfinding signage, and community events.
Lead partner: Erie Neighborhood Growth Partnership
Project partners: City of Erie, Erie Redevelopment Authority, Bayfront East Side Taskforce, ServErie, Snoops Neighborhood Watch, Hamot Health Foundation, Erie Insurance, Primary Health Network
Project location: Reading, Berks County
Project title: South of Penn Creative Placekeeping
Project description: In the predominately Latinx neighborhood, South of Penn, support for a creative placemaking projects manager to lead a series of community-driven programs including public art workshops (Explorations in the Art Form), community photography (Beauty Through Their Eyes), community performances, art activities in a community park, Storytelling Through Dance, and the Microbusiness Art Engagement project.
Lead partner: Barrio Alegria
Project partners: The South of Penn Taskforce, Wyomissing Foundation, Reading Public Library, City of Reading, Reading Redevelopment Authority
Project location: Berwick, Columbia County
Project title: Berwick Arts District
Project description: A collaboration of community organizations and local artists for the planning and implementation of Berwick Arts District activated through community art activities, public art installations, live performances, community greenspace beautification, artful façade improvements, and training youth and local artists in public art best practices.
Lead partner: Community Giving Foundation: Berwick Arts Association
Partner organizations: Berwick Theatre and Arts Center, Community Strategies Group, Exchange Arts, Destination Listening Room
Project location: Allentown, Lehigh County
Project title: The Artist-Neighbor Growth & Opportunity Project
Project description: In partnership with the Community Action Development Corporation of Allentown (CADCA) and working with local artists, creative entrepreneurs, and youth the project builds from 5 years of community engagement, research, and pilot programs in the center city region of Allentown. The Artist-Neighbor Growth & Opportunity Project (TANGO) is committed to providing artistic and cultural solutions to urban challenges including poverty, housing, and quality of life in the city through a 4-pronged strategy over the next 4 years addressing: Affordable Quality Housing, Creative Economy & Entrepreneurship, cultural Infrastructure and Community Building.
Lead partner: Lehigh Valley Arts and Cultural Alliance
Project partners: Community Action Development Corporation of Allentown, City of Allentown
Project location: Indiana, Indiana County
Project title: Creative Spaces Collective
Project description: Led by the Creative Spaces Collective of Indiana County, a network of local arts organizations, artists, and community members, the project supports local artist development, community arts education activities, and community-driven public art projects through an artist peer partnership program and community programming to foster social cohesion, local artist capacity building, and community pride.
Lead partner: Indiana County Commissioners Office of Planning and Development
Project partners: Creative Spaces Collective, Spruce Arts Residencies, Indiana Arts Council of Pennsylvania, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Artists Hand Gallery, Clark Gallery, Dripped in the Road, River Valley School District, Blairsville Borough Council, Blairsville Community Development Authority, and the Indiana County Conservation District
Project location: Corry, Erie County
Project title: Corry Rails + Trails Park and Downtown Business Corridor project
Project description: The development of the Corry Rails + Trails Park and enhancement of the downtown Corry business corridor to include community-driven public art (permanent and temporary), local artist design infrastructure elements, an annual festival, and support programs to attract, support, and retain creative small businesses to the community. The focus of the projects is the celebration and promotion of the community's industrial heritage, spirit of innovative entrepreneurship, and resiliency.
Lead partner: Impact Corry
Project partners: City of Corry, Corry Blues Zones, Ben Franklin Technology Partners, City of Corry, Corry Chamber of Commerce, Corry Area Arts Council, Corry Area School District, Corry Area Historical Society, Corry Community Foundation, Corry RAILS, Corry Young Professionals, Downtown Corry Business Association, Edinboro University, Erie Arts & Culture, Erie County Department of Planning, Erie County Housing Department, Erie to Pittsburgh & Industrial Trails Coalition, Integrated Design, Jefferson Educational Society, Northwestern PA Trail Association, Penn State Behrend, Village Friends
Project location: Hill District, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County
Project title: New Granada Square
Project description: Leveraging the Hill District's community-driven masterplan, which calls for building upon the African American cultural legacy to create a clear economic future for the neighborhood, the Hill CDC and its partners will implement arts-strategies to support and promote a vibrant arts and culture economy in the district by providing affordable artist housing and commercial space, connecting generations through its rich cultural history, supporting and cultivating local talent, and weaving African American culture into the built environment.
Lead partner: Hill Community Development Corporation
Project partners: City of Pittsburgh Department of City Planning, #ArtsinHD, Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council, University of Pittsburgh
Project location: Mifflin Square Park/7th Street Corridor, Philadelphia, Philadelphia County
Project title: Community Development Projects
Project description: Located in one of Philadelphia's most diverse neighborhoods and centered on Mifflin Square Park and the 7th Street business corridor, the partners, in collaboration with community members and elders to plan and execute community-lead public art projects and infuse art and design into neighborhood infrastructure and business improvements. The project embraces the neighborhood's diverse cultures to inform public art installations with wayfinding signage to tie the commercial corridor to the park. Additionally, the project includes creative programs that engage neighborhood youth and elders with the goal of building a stronger sense of place.
Lead partner: Southeast Asian Mutual Assistance Associations Coalition (SEAMAAC)
Project partners: Hip Hop Heritage, Mural Arts Philadelphia
Project location: Meadville, Crawford County
Project title: ARC Community Greenspace
Project description: Transformation of a vacant lot, located in Meadville's historic business district, into an inclusive community greenspace. The greenspace will include community-designed public art, environmental interventions to address stormwater management and Mill Creek daylighting, and planning and implementation of community arts activities. The focus of the project is to support and advance inclusion and community connectedness for community members with physical and developmental disabilities.
Lead partner: The ARC of Crawford County
Project partners: Art & Environment, City of Meadville, Allegheny College, Meadville Council on the Arts
Project location: Lancaster City, Lancaster County
Project title: Seed Project
Project description: A partnership of the Spanish American Civic Association, Millersville University, artists and organizations of the Seed Project, and Lancaster City, the project supports community-based arts programming in the Southeast neighborhood of Lancaster. The project employs a team of artists representative of the predominately Latinx, African American, and refugee community members to work with neighborhood residents to identify and address community opportunities and challenges to inform and implement community-lead artworks and projects and identify and cultivate new collaborations.
Lead partner: Spanish American Civic Association (SACA)
Project partners: Millersville University, Seed Project, the Mix at Arbor Place, the Taino Cultural Center, Lancaster Equity, School District of Lancaster, Boys and Girls Club, TCP Network, Mustafa Nuur, Thaddeus Stevens College, LGBTQ+ Coalition, Pennsylvania College of Art and Design, Communications Essentials, Church World Services, Speak to My Soul/Concrete Rose, Southeast Times, We are Casa, and Community Action Partnership
Project location: Sharon, Mercer County
Project title: Valley Fab Lab
Project description: Implementation, and programming of a community, arts-based, co-work, micro-business incubator, and retail space, with an emphasis on serving community members with physical and intellectual disabilities and veterans. The Valley Fab Lab, a partnership of the Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce, Whole Life Services, Gannon University Small Business Development Center, Random Acts of Artists, and the City of Sharon, provides access to equipment, training, retail opportunities, small business development, and creative entrepreneur support.
Lead partner: Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce
Project partners: Whole Life Services, Gannon University Small Business Development Center, Random Acts of Artists, City of Sharon
Cultivation Grants
Creative Communities Cultivation Grants are designed to advance the efficacy and reach of the Creative Communities Initiative by providing one-time grants for communities to implement a component of a larger arts-based community and economic development project.
To-date, grantees include:
- 3 Dots Downtown — Centre County (county-wide project)
- Academy of Natural Sciences Drexel University — Philadelphia County
- Adams County Arts Council — Gettysburg, Adams County
- Antoinette Westphal College of Media Arts and Design, Drexel University — Philadelphia, Philadelphia County
- Arc Human Services, Inc. — Canonsburg, Washington County
- Artspiration — Allegheny County
- Asian Americans for Civil Rights and Equality — Dauphin County
- Berks County Latino Chamber of Commerce — Berks County
- Blawnox Borough — Allegheny County
- Borough of Ambridge — Ambridge, Beaver County
- Borough of Carnegie — Allegheny County
- Butler Rotary Foundation — Butler, Butler County
- Centro de Cultura Art Trabajo y Educacion (CCATE) — Montgomery County
- City Avenue Special Services District of Philadelphia and Lower Merion — Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties
- City of Lock Haven — Clinton County
- City of Pottsville — Pottsville, Schuylkill County
- Da Vinci Art Alliance — Philadelphia County
- Diamond City Partnership — Wilkes Barre, Luzerne County
- Dickson City Borough Council — Dickson City, Lackawanna County
- Downtown Girard — Erie CountyMural Arts Philadelphia — Philadelphia County
- Drexel University — Philadelphia County
- Erie Neighborhood Growth Partnership — Erie, Erie County
- First Person Arts, Inc. — Philadelphia County
- Friends of the Rail Park — Philadelphia County
- Glassport Borough — Allegheny County
- Greater Easton Development Partnership — Easton, Northampton County
- Historic Germantown — Phiadelphia County
- Kane Area Chamber of Commerce — Kane, McKean County
- Mainspring Ephrata — Lancaster County
- Musikfest - Northampton County
- National Road Heritage Corridor — Uniontown, Fayette County
- New Cumberland Old Towne Foundation — Cumberland County
- North Braddock Borough — North Braddock, Allegheny County
- Philadelphia 250 — Philadelphia County
- Pop's House, Inc. — Dauphin County
- Potter County Board of Commissioners — Potter County (county-wide project)
- Riverlife — Allegheny County
- Roxborough Development Corporation (RDC) — Philadelphia County
- Touchstone Theatre — Northampton County
- Upstream Pittsburgh — Allegheny County
- Valley in Motion — Lackawanna and Monroe Counties
- Visit Hershey Harrisburg — Dauphin County
- Wayne County Community Foundation — Wayne County (county-wide project)
- Your Agency, Inc. — Philadelphia County