Project location: Southern York County (Glen Rock, Railroad, New Freedom, and Seven Valleys)

Project title: York County Trail Towns

Project description: The York County Trail Towns project will to activate small, rural communities along the York County Heritage Rail Trail through creative placemaking projects that encourage visitors (over 500,000/year) to get off of the trail and explore the Trail Towns. Projects include storefront art installations, temporary and permanent public art, and community art projects and activities.

Lead partner: York County Economic Alliance

Project partners: York County Trail Towns, Cultural Alliance of York County, York County Parks Department, York County Rail Trail Authority, Trail Towns municipalities





Project location: Brownsville, Fayette County

Project title: Partners for Creative Economy Creative Leadership Program

Project description: This project brings a creative placemaking/community engagement expert to Brownsville to work with community members and provide guidance and leadership development to implement creative placemaking and heritage tourism in the community.

Lead partner: Rivers of Steel Heritage Corporation

Project partners: Borough of Brownsville, the Perennial Project, Brownsville Area School District, Fayette County/Greater Brownsville Chamber of Commerce, National Road Heritage Corridor, Brownsville Area Revitalization Corporation, Brownsville Historical Society





Project location: Philadelphia, Philadelphia County

Project title: Second Story Collective

Project description: Writers Room works in the neighborhoods to bring together community members (youth and older residents), and Drexel students and faculty into productive conversation through storytelling and collection through creative writing. Through this creative practice, Writers Room and residents created a co-living project to foster community connectedness between students and residents and tackle the problems of inequitable development and displacement. Creative Communities Initiative funds will be used for a Community Arts Fellow who will work with the community to plan and implement creative placemaking project to amplify, promote and celebrate the community.

Lead partner: Writers Room at Drexel University

Project partners: Lomax Real Estate Partners, Mantua Civic Association, Powelton Civic Association, Barra Foundation, Drexel's Department of Architecture & Urbanism, YouthBuild Philadelphia, Tiny WPA, People's Emergency Center, PA Department of Aging, and Americorps





Project location: Lewisburg, Union County

Project title: Piers Art Park

Project description: The Piers Art Park is the activation of a large vacant lot with a series of old railroad bridge piers as a key architectural feature. The park is bordered by Bull Run Creek and connected to the recently finished Rail Trail. Project activities include community events, art and dance classes, and temporary and permanent public art projects.

Lead partner: Lewisburg Downtown Partnership

Project partners: Lewisburg Arts Council, Lewisburg Neighborhoods, CommUnity Zone, Borough of Lewisburg, Bucknell University, Lewisburg School District, Lewisburg Neighborhoods





Project location: Butler, Butler County

Project title: Butler Cultural District

Project description: Establishment of a geographically defined Cultural District in the City of Butler, building on existing cultural assets. The project creates a platform and governance structure for organizations and businesses to collaborate in the creation of wayfinding signage, environmental and artistic visual enhancements, district marketing, and event planning and implementation.

Lead partner: Butler Rotary Foundation

Project partners: Rotary Club of Butler, Slippery Rock University, Butler Downtown, Butler County Tourism and Convention Bureau, Butler Area School District, Maridon Museum, and City of Butler





Project location: State College, Centre County

Project title: The Multicultural Rural Arts District and Residency Program

Project description: The Multicultural Rural Arts District and Residency Program will build a distributed hub-and-spoke arts district that leverages an artist residency program to link the rural Centre County communities. The project will invest in placemaking infrastructure improvements to increase community participation at a network of creative rural locations, while highlighting local, diverse resources, creatives, and communities.

Lead partner: 3 Dots Downtown

Project partners: State College Downtown Improvement District, Centre County Commissioners, Centre Foundation, Rhoneymeade, Centre Film Festival, Bellefonte Downtown Development, Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, Discovery Space, The Rivet, Co.Space, and The Warehouse.





Project location: Dickson City Borough, Lackawanna County

Project title: Dickson City Borough Public Art Program

Project description: Community engagement, planning, and implementation of strategically located public art projects to include murals, site improvements, a main gateway project, and public art at the Train Station Grounds in a community that currently has no visible public art.

Lead partner: Dickson City Borough

Project partners: Lackawanna Arts and Culture, PA DCNR Regional Advisor, Lackawanna County Tourism Bureau, and Lackawanna County Chamber of Commerce.





Project location: Erie, Erie County

Project title: The East Bayfront Greenway Engagement Project

Project description: In an area that, in the past was home to many German, Polish, and Irish immigrants, and is now home to residents from Syria, Bhutan, Nepal, the Congo, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, along with other countries, the East Bayfront Greenway Engagement Project will honor the history, diversity, and heritage of the residents and establish the area as a neighborhood. This project includes community-driven public art and artist-designed native landscaping, activation of vacant lots, wayfinding signage, and community events.

Lead partner: Erie Neighborhood Growth Partnership

Project partners: City of Erie, Erie Redevelopment Authority, Bayfront East Side Taskforce, ServErie, Snoops Neighborhood Watch, Hamot Health Foundation, Erie Insurance, Primary Health Network