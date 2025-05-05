Arts in Education
Through artist residencies, the PCA's Arts in Education (AIE) partnership enables artists to help others explore and develop their creativity and artistic skills in a variety of educational, community and institutional settings.
Folk & Traditional Arts
The PCA's Folk and Traditional Arts partners investigate, document, present, sustain, and promote the folk and traditional art of Pennsylvania in order to celebrate our commonwealth's diverse heritage.
Folk and Traditional Arts partners also administer the PCA's Folk and Traditional Arts Apprenticeships program.
Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts
Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts (PPA) is a partnership between local organizations and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA). Operating in all 67 Pennsylvania counties, PPA re-grants PCA funds to support a wide variety of local and community arts activities.
Learn about grant programs administered by our PPA Partners: