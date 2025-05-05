Skip to agency navigation
    About Pennsylvania Creative Industries

    Partner Programs

    Pennsylvania Creative Industries, powered by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA), currently works with a regional network of partner organizations to administer a selection of the agency's funding opportunities. 

    Find Your Partner

    Arts in Education

    Through artist residencies, the PCA's Arts in Education (AIE) partnership enables artists to help others explore and develop their creativity and artistic skills in a variety of educational, community and institutional settings. 

    Learn More

    Folk & Traditional Arts

    The PCA's Folk and Traditional Arts partners investigate, document, present, sustain, and promote the folk and traditional art of Pennsylvania in order to celebrate our commonwealth's diverse heritage. 

    Folk and Traditional Arts partners also administer the PCA's Folk and Traditional Arts Apprenticeships program. 

    Learn More

    Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts

    Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts (PPA) is a partnership between local organizations and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA). Operating in all 67 Pennsylvania counties, PPA re-grants PCA funds to support a wide variety of local and community arts activities.

