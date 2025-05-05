Program Overview

Launched in 2020, the Creative Business Loan Fund (CBLF) provides affordable, flexible financing to small, creative small businesses across the commonwealth.

The fund focuses on creative businesses located in underserved communities including those located in small towns and rural communities.

Eligible loan uses include working capital; equipment purchases; renovations to retail, production, or office space; and, in limited cases, building acquisitions. Loan amounts vary, ranging from a few thousand dollars to $250,000.