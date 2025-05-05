Program Overview
Launched in 2020, the Creative Business Loan Fund (CBLF) provides affordable, flexible financing to small, creative small businesses across the commonwealth.
The fund focuses on creative businesses located in underserved communities including those located in small towns and rural communities.
Eligible loan uses include working capital; equipment purchases; renovations to retail, production, or office space; and, in limited cases, building acquisitions. Loan amounts vary, ranging from a few thousand dollars to $250,000.
Loan Fund Statistics
(As of November 2025)
- Average Loan Amount = $169,000
- Total of Loans Closed = $8.4M
- 25% of loans used for real estate acquisition
- Breakdown of loan uses:
- Real Estate = 13
- Working Capital = 24
- Equipment = 6
- Property Renovation and Building Inventory = 4
- Marketing = 3
- Access to Markets = 1
Eligible Uses
Eligible uses for Creative Business Loans include:
- Working capital;
- Equipment purchases;
- Renovations to retail,
- Production, or office space; and,
- In limited cases, building acquisitions.
What is a creative business?
Under the program's definition, creative businesses include craft manufacturers, arts schools, architecture, design and fabrication firms, media companies, and visual and performing arts production agencies.
Loan Fund Management
The fund is managed by Bridgeway Capital, Rising Tide Community Loan Fund, and Finanta (formerly Community First Fund), each holding a defined percentatge of responsibility for deploying available loan capital and providing small business technical assistance in their respective regions.