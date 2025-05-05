Skip to agency navigation
    PA Creative Industries grantees and funding recipients are required to acknowledge the agency's support by displaying the agency's logo on their website, published materials, and announcements that acknowledge the grantee’s or funding recipient's grantors and donors. 

    Additionally, when citing Pennsylvania Creative Industries' project and/or program support in writing, grantees must include the following acknowledgement: “[Grantee name] received funding from Pennsylvania Creative Industries, powered by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Endowment for the Arts.”

