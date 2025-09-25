PHILADELPHIA - PECO, in partnership with Team Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Creative Industries has awarded 30 grants totaling a combined $150,000 in support to arts institutions and cultural organizations across southeastern Pennsylvania. The grants are made possible through the competitive arts program, Powering the Arts, that will support music, theater, visual arts, and other cultural experiences across the region.

Now in its fourth year, the program awards one-year grants of $5,000 to support small- and mid-size community-based arts organizations in reaching new and diverse audiences with cultural programming and reducing barriers to their participation. The program highlights PECO’s commitment to fostering understanding, empowering underrepresented voices, and driving community vitality.

“The arts connect us, spark creativity, and strengthen our communities,” said Carneisha Kwashie, director, Corporate and Community Impact, PECO. “The Powering the Arts grant program helps give more people access and exposure to these experiences, which are so important to our region. When individuals can engage with the arts, it creates opportunities for learning and expression. Supporting the arts means supporting a stronger, more vibrant community for us all.”

An organization that truly embodies this spirit is Acting without Boundaries, one of this year’s grant recipients. The organization focuses on inclusion with the arts and builds self-esteem for a community of people with physical disabilities. With the help of this year’s grant, they will ensure that actors of all ages can take center stage by implementing an acting lab program with Autistic Support and Life Skills classes serving approximately 60 students in third through eighth grade.

“Team Pennsylvania is proud to support the Powering the Arts program as a meaningful investment in cultural connection, community vitality, and economic growth,” said Abby Smith, CEO, Team Pennsylvania. “The arts are not only a powerful vehicle for engagement, belonging, and innovation, they are also a dynamic part of Pennsylvania’s economy. We’re honored to partner with PECO and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts to expand access to the arts and uplift the creative industries that strengthen communities across the Commonwealth.”

“Supporting Pennsylvania’s creative sector isn’t just an investment in the arts, it’s a commitment to vibrant and inclusive communities,” said Sarah Merritt, director, Pennsylvania Creative Industries, powered by Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.

This year, 30 organizations will benefit from Powering the Arts, each making an impact on their community. View the full list of recipients here.

Grant proposals are evaluated by an outside panel of diverse individuals actively engaged in the arts and in the culture sector, representing a wide range of perspectives, expertise and constituencies. PECO staff will review final recommendations and approve projects to ensure alignment with the company's values and mission.

For more information about PECO’s commitment to arts and culture and the Powering the Arts Program, visit peco.com/community.

###