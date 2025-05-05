Skip to agency navigation
    Resources

    Due Dates for Grants

    Find due dates for Pennsylvania Creative Industries funding on this page. Due dates are annual or rolling, depending on the program. 

    Contact us with questions about due dates

    Due Dates Calendar

    Program Name

    Application Due Date

    Grant Activity Period

    Final Report Due Date

    Arts in Education

    Rolling

    Rolling

    Rolling

    Arts Organizations and Arts Programs (AOAP)

    01/15/2025, by 5 p.m. EST

    07/01/2025 - 06/30/2026

    07/30/2026

    Creative Business Loan Fund

    Rolling

    Rolling

    Rolling

    Creative Catalyst Grants

    Quarterly:

    • 06/13/2025 -- See program page for program availability update
    • 09/12/2025
    • 11/14/2025
    • 02/13/2026

    09/01/2025 - 08/31/2026

    09/30/2026

    Creative Communities Initiative

    11/14/2026, by 5 p.m. EST

    TBD - contact Sarah Merritt for more details

    TBD - contact Sarah Merritt for more details

    Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator

    Rolling

    Rolling

    Rolling

    Creative Sector Flex Fund

    Reference this chart (PDF) for your region's application timelines.

    -------

    -------

    Entry Track

    02/18/2025, by 5 p.m. EST

    07/01/2025 - 06/30/2026

    07/30/2026

    Folk and Traditional Arts - Apprenticeships in Traditional Arts

    04/14/2025, by 5 p.m. EST

    09/01/2025 - 08/31/2026

    09/30/2026

    Capacity Building Programs - Strategies for Success

    • Letter of Interest: 02/10/2025, by 5 p.m. EST
    • Application: 3/17/2025, by 5 p.m. EST

    09/01/2025 -08/31/2026

    09/30/2026

     

    		   

     

