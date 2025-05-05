Grants and Loans

Support for Non-Profit Organizations
Arts Organizations and Arts Programs (AOAP)
This funding opportunity supports eligible arts organizations and arts programs that have an average annual revenue of more than $200,000 and a history of at least two years of consistent arts programming in Pennsylvania. Organizations must first receive funding through Entry to AOAP and be recommended by PCA to transition into AOAP.
Capacity Building Programs - Strategies for Success
Strategies for Succes is a participatory, multi-year, multi-level capacity-building program that addresses and supports organizational development with an emphasis on entities serving historically under-represented communities. Support is provided through implementation awards, technical assistance, and professional development workshops and conferences.
Creative Catalyst Grants
This funding opportunity is designed to encourage and support projects and events that have the potential for statewide impact on the arts and creative sector. Statewide Creative Catalyst grants are not designed to provide ongoing support or to fund projects that occur on an annual or regular basis, but rather to help support special events or unique, strategic opportunities. Applications will be reviewed quarterly by PCA staff; funding recommendations will be presented and voted on at the PCA's quarterly Council meetings.
Creative Sector Flex Fund
This grant program is designed to address the changing needs of dynamic PA arts organizations with average annual revenue between $10,000 - $200,000. This grant program incorporates the current needs of the field by offering grantees the flexibility to use $5,000 grants in ways that ensure the most significant impact for their organizations and communities. Eligible uses of grant funds include but are not limited to operating or programming expenditures.
Entry Track
Entry Track supports eligible arts organizations and arts programs that have a history of at least two years of consistent arts/cultural programming and an average annual revenue of $200,000 or greater.
Support for Arts-Based Community and Economic Development
Creative Communities Initiative
The Creative Communities Initiative (CCI) provides multi-year funding for place-based, community-driven, arts-based projects that serve as catalysts for social cohesion, livability, and community and economic development. Commonly referred to as creative placemaking, these projects are rooted in deep community engagement and authentically engage artists, culture bearers, designers, and community members through conversation, cultivation, and creation activities to address community needs, challenges, and opportunities.
Support for Creative Small Businesses and Creative Entrepreneurs
Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator
This program is designed to pair access to existing small business consulting services with $2,000 grants for creative entrepreneurs who aspire to start their own for-profit business or who operate an existing for-profit micro business.
Creative Business Loan Fund
In partnership with Bridgeway Capital, Rising Tide Community Loan Fund, and Community First Fund, the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts is pleased to make available the Creative Business Loan Fund. This fund provides $2.6 million in the form of affordable, flexible financing to small, creative businesses across the commonwealth.
Funding Support for Individuals
Arts in Education Residencies
Arts in Education (AIE) residency funding provides financial support for professional artists to help people explore and develop their creativity and artistic skills through artist residencies in a variety of educational, community, and institutional settings.
Folk and Traditional Arts Apprenticeships
Apprenticeships in Folk and Traditional Arts are grants from the PCA which support the learning of traditional arts within cultural communities across the state. Each grant award provides funding to a partnership between a master traditional artist and a qualified apprentice, enabling them to work together to share and develop advanced techniques or repertoire. Apprenticeships in Traditional Arts grants are offered annually in both performing or craft traditions.
Additional Funding Opportunities
As they are available, this page provides information about Pennsylvania Creative Industries' additional funding opportunities and public-private partnerships.