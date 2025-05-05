Grants and Loans

Arts Organizations and Arts Programs (AOAP)

This funding opportunity supports eligible arts organizations and arts programs that have an average annual revenue of more than $200,000 and a history of at least two years of consistent arts programming in Pennsylvania. Organizations must first receive funding through Entry to AOAP and be recommended by PCA to transition into AOAP.

Learn More >

Capacity Building Programs - Strategies for Success

Strategies for Succes is a participatory, multi-year, multi-level capacity-building program that addresses and supports organizational development with an emphasis on entities serving historically under-represented communities. Support is provided through implementation awards, technical assistance, and professional development workshops and conferences.

Learn More >

Creative Catalyst Grants

This funding opportunity is designed to encourage and support projects and events that have the potential for statewide impact on the arts and creative sector. Statewide Creative Catalyst grants are not designed to provide ongoing support or to fund projects that occur on an annual or regular basis, but rather to help support special events or unique, strategic opportunities. Applications will be reviewed quarterly by PCA staff; funding recommendations will be presented and voted on at the PCA's quarterly Council meetings.

Learn More >



Creative Sector Flex Fund

This grant program is designed to address the changing needs of dynamic PA arts organizations with average annual revenue between $10,000 - $200,000. This grant program incorporates the current needs of the field by offering grantees the flexibility to use $5,000 grants in ways that ensure the most significant impact for their organizations and communities. Eligible uses of grant funds include but are not limited to operating or programming expenditures.

Learn More >

Entry Track

Entry Track supports eligible arts organizations and arts programs that have a history of at least two years of consistent arts/cultural programming and an average annual revenue of $200,000 or greater.

Learn More >