Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania Creative Industries

    Grants and Loans

    Pennsylvania Creative Industries, powered by Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA), offers funding support to organizations and individuals across the commonwealth, through a variety of programs. 

    Contact Us

    Support for Non-Profit Organizations

    Arts Organizations and Arts Programs (AOAP)

    This funding opportunity supports eligible arts organizations and arts programs that have an average annual revenue of more than $200,000 and a history of at least two years of consistent arts programming in Pennsylvania. Organizations must first receive funding through Entry to AOAP and be recommended by PCA to transition into AOAP.

    Learn More >

    Capacity Building Programs - Strategies for Success

    Strategies for Succes is a participatory, multi-year, multi-level capacity-building program that addresses and supports organizational development with an emphasis on entities serving historically under-represented communities. Support is provided through implementation awards, technical assistance, and professional development workshops and conferences.

    Learn More > 

    Creative Catalyst Grants

    This funding opportunity is designed to encourage and support projects and events that have the potential for statewide impact on the arts and creative sector. Statewide Creative Catalyst grants are not designed to provide ongoing support or to fund projects that occur on an annual or regular basis, but rather to help support special events or unique, strategic opportunities. Applications will be reviewed quarterly by PCA staff; funding recommendations will be presented and voted on at the PCA's quarterly Council meetings. 

    Learn More >

    Creative Sector Flex Fund

    This grant program is designed to address the changing needs of dynamic PA arts organizations with average annual revenue between $10,000 - $200,000. This grant program incorporates the current needs of the field by offering grantees the flexibility to use $5,000 grants in ways that ensure the most significant impact for their organizations and communities. Eligible uses of grant funds include but are not limited to operating or programming expenditures.

    Learn More >

    Entry Track

    Entry Track supports eligible arts organizations and arts programs that have a history of at least two years of consistent arts/cultural programming and an average annual revenue of $200,000 or greater. 

    Learn More > 

    Support for Arts-Based Community and Economic Development

    Creative Communities Initiative

    The Creative Communities Initiative (CCI) provides multi-year funding for place-based, community-driven, arts-based projects that serve as catalysts for social cohesion, livability, and community and economic development. Commonly referred to as creative placemaking, these projects are rooted in deep community engagement and authentically engage artists, culture bearers, designers, and community members through conversation, cultivation, and creation activities to address community needs, challenges, and opportunities.

    Learn More > 

    Support for Creative Small Businesses and Creative Entrepreneurs

    Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator

    This program is designed to pair access to existing small business consulting services with $2,000 grants for creative entrepreneurs who aspire to start their own for-profit business or who operate an existing for-profit micro business.

    Learn More > 

    Creative Business Loan Fund

    In partnership with Bridgeway CapitalRising Tide Community Loan Fund, and Community First Fund, the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts is pleased to make available the Creative Business Loan Fund. This fund provides $2.6 million in the form of affordable, flexible financing to small, creative businesses across the commonwealth. 

    Learn More >

    Funding Support for Individuals

    Arts in Education Residencies

    Arts in Education (AIE) residency funding provides financial support for professional artists to help people explore and develop their creativity and artistic skills through artist residencies in a variety of educational, community, and institutional settings.

    Learn More >

    Folk and Traditional Arts Apprenticeships

    Apprenticeships in Folk and Traditional Arts are grants from the PCA which support the learning of traditional arts within cultural communities across the state. Each grant award provides funding to a partnership between a master traditional artist and a qualified apprentice, enabling them to work together to share and develop advanced techniques or repertoire.  Apprenticeships in Traditional Arts grants are offered annually in both performing or craft traditions.

    Learn More >

    Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator

    This program is designed to pair access to existing small business consulting services with $2,000 grants for creative entrepreneurs who aspire to start their own for-profit business or who operate an existing for-profit micro business.

    Learn More > 

    Creative Business Loan Fund

    In partnership with Bridgeway CapitalRising Tide Community Loan Fund, and Community First Fund, the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts is pleased to make available the Creative Business Loan Fund. This fund provides $2.6 million in the form of affordable, flexible financing to small, creative businesses across the commonwealth. 

    Learn More >

    Additional Funding Opportunities

    As they are available, this page provides information about Pennsylvania Creative Industries' additional funding opportunities and public-private partnerships. 

    Learn More >