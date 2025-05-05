Skip to agency navigation
    Find information about upcoming Council meetings, as well as past meeting minutes. 

    Upcoming Meetings

    • October 9, 2025 at 9:00 AM - Virtual format
      Participate via Microsoft TeamsJoin the meeting now, meeting ID: 240 536 405 889, passcode: uR9ku7Qx 
      Participate via phone: +1 267-332-8737, phone conference ID: 541 503 04#
    • December 4, 2025 at 9:00 AM - Location/format TBD

    • March 12, 2026 at 9:00 AM - Location/format TBD

    • July 9, 2026 at 9:00 AM - Location/format TBD

     

    Related Info

    PCA Public Comment Policy (PDF)

    In the case of virtual meetings, individuals wishing to address the Council should contact the Council prior to the meeting via email registration, providing their affiliation with or interest in the subject they intend to address.

    Individuals may contact the Council by sending requests to Laura Kline.

    Please include the name and phone number (if applicable) that will be used to sign into the virtual Council meeting.

    Council Meeting Minutes