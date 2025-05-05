Upcoming Meetings
- October 9, 2025 at 9:00 AM - Virtual format
Participate via Microsoft Teams: Join the meeting now, meeting ID: 240 536 405 889, passcode: uR9ku7Qx
Participate via phone: +1 267-332-8737, phone conference ID: 541 503 04#
- December 4, 2025 at 9:00 AM - Location/format TBD
- March 12, 2026 at 9:00 AM - Location/format TBD
- July 9, 2026 at 9:00 AM - Location/format TBD
Related Info
PCA Public Comment Policy (PDF)
In the case of virtual meetings, individuals wishing to address the Council should contact the Council prior to the meeting via email registration, providing their affiliation with or interest in the subject they intend to address.
Individuals may contact the Council by sending requests to Laura Kline.
Please include the name and phone number (if applicable) that will be used to sign into the virtual Council meeting.