Upcoming Events and Training Opportunities

Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program (EITC) Webinar

About: Join PA Creative Industries and PA Department of Community and Economic Development to learn about how the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program (EITC) and how it can be used to support your organization’s arts education work for Pre-K through 12th grade students in Pennsylvania.

When: March 24, 2026 at 11 AM EST via Microsoft Teams

Meeting access details: Join the meeting | Meeting ID: 272 372 054 669 4 | Passcode: nD9zF3wt | Or: dial in by phone: +1 267-332-8737 | Phone conference ID: 651 595 403#