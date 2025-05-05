Due Dates for Grants
Find due dates for all Council on the Arts funding on this page. Due dates are annual or rolling, depending on the program.
Electronic Single Application (ESA)
The Electronic Single Application (ESA) is PCA's web-based resource that allows applicants to apply for funding entirely online.
Grant Management Help
Find resources and information to help you successfully manage your grant funds.
How to Acknowledge Grant or Funding Support
Organizations and individuals receiving funding from Pennsylvania Creative Industries are required to acknowledge this support. This page provides simple guidance on acknowledging support.
Professional Development & Learning Resources
Professional development opportunities and education resources.
Grants Lists
Access recently completed PCA grants lists, organized by fiscal year.
Policies
Explore information about PCA policies.
Research & Reports
Research, reports, and related information about the creative industries.
Right-to-Know Law Requests
This page provides guidance on how to submit a Right-to-Know Law request to PA Creative Industries, powered by PA Council on the Arts.
Appeals
PA Creative Industries' (Council on the Arts) appeals process enables applicants to identify errors and omissions in the grant application review process. This page provides information on how to submit an appeal.
Additional Resources
- Potential Funders for the PA Creative Sector (PDF)
- Interested in serving as a PCA panelist?
- The Enterprise Center's Creative Business Toolkit
- Reimbursement request template (xls) - for use by AOAP and Entry Track grantees only
- Reimbursement request template (xls) - for use by Creative Communities grantees only