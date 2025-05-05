Capacity Building Programs

Important Program Update on the Availability of Pennsylvania Creative Industries’ Strategies for Success Program

Please see the following update.

In April 2025, Pennsylvania Creative Industries’ governing Council adopted a new strategic plan with the mission to empower, connect, and amplify creatives and creative industries and their contributions to Pennsylvania’s communities, economy, and workforce.

To support this new mission, Pennsylvania Creative Industries will invest its resources in five key areas:

Asset Development (e.g., creative organizations, entrepreneurial ecosystem, technical assistance, regional networking).

(e.g., creative organizations, entrepreneurial ecosystem, technical assistance, regional networking). Workforce Development (e.g., creative skills, career awareness, and employment pathways).

(e.g., creative skills, career awareness, and employment pathways). Community Development (e.g., creative placemaking, engagement with local governments, and networking for practitioners).

(e.g., creative placemaking, engagement with local governments, and networking for practitioners). Visibility (e.g., promotion of creative industries, products and services, and of the contributions and opportunities within our commonwealth’s creative sector).

(e.g., promotion of creative industries, products and services, and of the contributions and opportunities within our commonwealth’s creative sector). Policy (e.g., creation of policies that promote and foster relevancy and opportunity for creative industries, within governmental and non-governmental agencies and businesses).

To maximize impact and ensure alignment with these five key areas, Pennsylvania Creative Industries will be sunsetting the Strategies for Success program. The program will discontinue as of Fiscal Year 2026–2027 (September 2026-August 2027). Please note this will not impact your current Fiscal Year 2025-2026 Strategies for Success grant.

Looking Ahead

Over the coming months, Pennsylvania Creative Industries will be publishing new and expanded opportunities for the Commonwealth’s creative sector, including:

Pennsylvania Creative Asset Program -- New, direct, flexible support for small- to mid-sized arts organizations with average annual revenue between $100K - $2M; Application Opens: Monday, February 2, 2026 Application Closes: Monday, March 16, 2026 Anticipated grant amounts will range between $10,000-$15,000 per organization.

-- New, direct, flexible support for small- to mid-sized arts organizations with average annual revenue between $100K - $2M; Creative Communities Initiative -- expanded funding availability for multi-year grants of $100K for community-led creative projects;

-- expanded funding availability for multi-year grants of $100K for community-led creative projects; Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator -- enhanced program design to provide strategic business development support for artists;

-- enhanced program design to provide strategic business development support for artists; Creative Business Loan Fund – access to affordable, flexible financing designed for creative entrepreneurs.

– access to affordable, flexible financing designed for creative entrepreneurs. Creative Innovation and Impact Grant Program -- supports new, multi-year strategies that empower, connect, and amplify creatives and creative industries and their contributions to Pennsylvania’s communities, economy, and workforce. Anticipated grant amounts will be between $100,000-$150,000.

-- supports new, multi-year strategies that empower, connect, and amplify creatives and creative industries and their contributions to Pennsylvania’s communities, economy, and workforce.

In addition to these funding opportunities, you can sign up for news here to stay informed as we develop additional programs.