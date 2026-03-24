Harrisburg, PA — The Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA) is expanding support for artists and creative communities across the Commonwealth through a new Creative Industries focus that delivers funding more directly, strengthens accountability, increases access for smaller arts organizations, and broadens opportunities across the full creative sector. The initiative comes as stakeholders gather in the Capitol for Arts Advocacy Day 2026 to highlight the cultural and economic impact of Pennsylvania’s creative sector, which supports nearly 190,000 jobs and contributes approximately $30 billion annually.

“Pennsylvania’s creative sector has grown and evolved significantly, and our approach must evolve with it,” said Karl Blischke, Executive Director of PCA. “These changes are about ensuring more taxpayer dollars go directly to artists and creative work in communities across the Commonwealth, while strengthening transparency and accountability.”

Modernizing Funding to Reach Artists and Communities

Under the previous funding structure, in some cases only about 60 percent of taxpayer dollars reached arts programming, with the rest going toward administrative costs. That system was built decades ago — and today’s tools allow for more direct and efficient funding.

The new approach moves to a direct service model, giving applicants and grantees direct access to PCA staff and Commonwealth systems for applications and payments. This model maximizes impact, strengthens accountability, and ensures more taxpayer dollars go where they matter most — directly to artists, arts programs, and creative work happening in communities across Pennsylvania.

Over the past year, PCA conducted extensive planning and listening processes across the Commonwealth. The Council heard from more than 800 survey respondents, engaged over 150 participants in nine regional listening sessions, collaborated with stakeholders, and analyzed national and global creative industries strategies and policies.

That input made one thing clear: Pennsylvania’s creative sector has evolved, and PCA’s approach needed to evolve with it.

Over the past two decades, the number of arts and culture nonprofits in Pennsylvania has more than doubled, growing from about 2,600 in 2004 to roughly 5,400 today. At the same time, creative work has expanded beyond traditional definitions to include industries like film, digital media, architecture, fashion, music, gaming, and more.

Pennsylvania Creative Industries: A Modern Framework

To reflect the full scope of the sector, PCA is embracing the Pennsylvania Creative Industries framework. While PCA remains the Commonwealth’s state arts agency, this framework positions creativity as both a cultural asset and a powerful economic driver. It aligns investments with the reality that creativity fuels both community vitality and economic opportunity.

PCA continues to invest in arts education and career pathways. Across Pennsylvania, 92 percent of supported organizations provide meaningful arts education in schools and communities. At the same time, the Council is expanding opportunities that connect artists and students to careers in the creative sector — from entrepreneurship to registered apprenticeships — ensuring creativity can be a pathway to economic mobility.

Expanding Support for Small Organizations

Smaller organizations, which represent nearly 40 percent of Pennsylvania’s arts and culture nonprofits, remain a priority. Many PCA grant programs continue to be open to organizations of all sizes, including those with budgets under $100,000.

A new General Operating Support Program is under development to provide additional support for arts organizations and programs with average annual revenues between $10,000 and $100,000.

This program will be formally considered at the Council’s meeting later this week. PCA are committed to expanding access and designing opportunities that reflect the broad spectrum of the creative sector.

About Pennsylvania Creative Industries

The mission of Pennsylvania Creative Industries, powered by Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA), is to empower, connect, and amplify creatives and creative industries and their contributions to Pennsylvania’s communities, economy, and workforce. The agency invests in creative sector asset development, workforce development, community development, visibility, and policy with the long-term goal to help Pennsylvania become the national leader among states for creative communities, talent, and industries.

The creative industries contribute more than $30 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy and support nearly 190,000 jobs. Globally, creative industries contribute $4 trillion to global GDP and generate nearly 50 million jobs. Learn more at pa.gov/arts.

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