Overview

Agency Mission

Empowering, connecting, and amplifying creatives and creative industries and their contributions to Pennsylvania’s communities, economy, and workforce.



Agency Vision

Pennsylvania becomes the national leader among states for creative communities, talent, and industries.

Agency Brand

In March 2025, PA Council on the Arts’ Governing Council adopted ‘Pennsylvania Creative Industries’ as its new brand. This brand better positions us to foster collaboration amongst a range of creative disciplines; speaks to the breadth of expertise, abilities, and offerings of the sector; and emphasizes the importance of creativity in driving innovation, economic growth, and community development.