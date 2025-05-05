Citizen Members
- Chair -- Susan Silver Cohen, Harrisburg
- Vice Chair -- Emmai Alaquiva, Pittsburgh
- Dennis L. Astorino, AIA, Pittsburgh
- Jeffrey W. Gabel, Gettysburg
- Natalee C. Gunderson, SHRM-CP, York
- Susan H. Goldberg, Philadelphia
- Hon. William F. Morgan, Warren
- Jeffrey A. Parks. Bethlehem
- Norman E. Stull, Spinnerstown
- Catzie Vilayphonh, Philadelphia
- Tim Warfield, Jr., York
- Jen Holman Zaborney, Harrisburg
Legislative Members
- Senator Camera Bartolotta, Waynesburg
- Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti, East Norriton
- Representative Joe Ciresi, Limerick Township
- Representative Shelby Labs, Plumsteadville
Council Selection and Responsibilities
The Council sets the mission and goals for the agency, evaluates the PCA's progress toward these goals, formulates policy, and makes final decisions on the use of funds.
Citizen members serve without compensation. From these members, the governor appoints the chair and vice-chair of the Council, who serve at the governor's pleasure. Citizen members are appointed to three-year terms and hold office until their successors have been appointed and confirmed.
No member is eligible for reappointment during the one-year period following the expiration of his/her second successive term. Two of the legislative members are appointed from the House of Representatives by the Speaker of the House, and two are appointed from the Senate by the President Pro Tempore.
Legislative members are selected equally from the major political parties. For the purposes of Act 538, such members of the legislature constitute a joint interim legislative committee on the arts, the Council and its appropriation.
Comprehensive List of Legislative Members of the Council on the Arts (1966 - Present)
List of members is in alphabetical order. Bold text denotes original members.
- Senator Camera Bartolotta, Waynesburg (2023-Present)
- Representative Robert J. Butera, Norristown (1966-1968)
- Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti, East Norriton (2023-Present)
- Representative Joe Ciresi, Royersford (2019-Present)
- Representative Mark B. Cohen, Philadelphia (1995-2013)
- Senator Joe Conti, Bucks (2007-2008)
- Senator J. Doyle Corman, Jr., Bellefonte (1977-1978)
- Senator Jay Costa, Jr., Pittsburgh (1996- 2005)
- Senator Charles Dent, Allentown (2003-2005)
- Senator Henry G. Hager, Williamsport (1979-1980 est.)
- Representative Ellen A. Harley, King of Prussia (1991-1994)
- Representative Ruth B. Harper, Philadelphia (1977-1980)
- Representative Shelby Labs, Plumsteadville (2021-Present)
- Senator Edwin G. Holl, Lansdale (1991-2003)
- Representative June N. Honaman, Landisville (1981-1988)
- Senator Edward L. Howard, Doylestown (1971-1976, 1979-1984)
- Senator Pam Iovino, Mt. Lebanon (2019-2020)
- Speaker of the House K. Leroy Irvis, Pittsburgh (1975-1976)
- Senator Robert C. Jubelirer, Altoona (1985-1990)
- Representative Marilyn S. Lewis, Schwenksville (1979-1982)
- Senator Jack E. McGregor, Pittsburgh (1966-1970)
- Senator Charles McIlhinney, Doylestown (2008-2018)
- Representative H. Sheldon Parker, Jr., Pittsburgh (1969-1978)
- Representative Tina Pickett, Towanda (2003-2021)
- Senator Jeanette F. Reibman, Easton (1969-1994)
- Representative David Richardson, Jr., Germantown (1983-1994)
- Speaker of the House Matthew J. Ryan, Media (1995-2003)
- Representative Brian Sims, Philadelphia (2013-2019)
- Representative Charles D. Stone, Aliquippa (1966-1968)
- Representative Joseph A. Sullivan, Philadelphia (1969-1972)
- Senator Christine M. Tartaglione, Philadelphia (1995, 2014-2019)
- Senator Judy Ward, Hollidaysburg (2019-2021)
- Senator Charles R. Weiner, Philadelphia (1966-1967)
- Senator Anthony Williams, Philadelphia (2007-2014)
- Senator Gus Yatron, Reading (1967-1969)