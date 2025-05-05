Council Selection and Responsibilities

The Council sets the mission and goals for the agency, evaluates the PCA's progress toward these goals, formulates policy, and makes final decisions on the use of funds.

Citizen members serve without compensation. From these members, the governor appoints the chair and vice-chair of the Council, who serve at the governor's pleasure. Citizen members are appointed to three-year terms and hold office until their successors have been appointed and confirmed.

No member is eligible for reappointment during the one-year period following the expiration of his/her second successive term. Two of the legislative members are appointed from the House of Representatives by the Speaker of the House, and two are appointed from the Senate by the President Pro Tempore.

Legislative members are selected equally from the major political parties. For the purposes of Act 538, such members of the legislature constitute a joint interim legislative committee on the arts, the Council and its appropriation.