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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Overview

    Find information regarding the policies and provisions of Pennsylvania Creative Industries, powered by Pennsylvania Council on the Arts. 

    Filing an Appeal with PCA

    Filing a Right-to-Know Request

    Discrimination Claims Procedure

    Persons who believe they have been discriminated against on the basis of race, color, national origin, disability, sex, or age may file a complaint with the Director of Civil Rights at the National Endowment for the Arts, and Pennsylvania Creative Industries, powered by Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, will forward all complaints for investigation and any finding issued by a Federal or state court or by a Federal or state administrative agency to: Director, NEA Office of Civil Rights via CivilRights@arts.gov.

    Have a question about our policies?

    Contact PA Creative Industries for information on our policies, procedures, and processes. We're here to help.

    Contact Us
    PA Creative Industries staff