Discrimination Claims Procedure

Persons who believe they have been discriminated against on the basis of race, color, national origin, disability, sex, or age may file a complaint with the Director of Civil Rights at the National Endowment for the Arts, and Pennsylvania Creative Industries, powered by Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, will forward all complaints for investigation and any finding issued by a Federal or state court or by a Federal or state administrative agency to: Director, NEA Office of Civil Rights via CivilRights@arts.gov.