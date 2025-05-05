Programs and Events

Upcoming Events and Training Opportunities
Learn about upcoming events and training opportunities available to Pennsylvania's creative sector.
Governor's Awards for the Arts
The Governor’s Awards for the Arts represent a Pennsylvania tradition begun in 1980 by Governor Dick Thornburgh.
Poetry Out Loud
Poetry Out Loud (POL) encourages the nation’s youth to learn about great poetry through memorization and recitation.
Art Sparks
The Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA) and the PA Turnpike Commission (PTC) partner on this project, which brings local, student-created art to Turnpike service plazas across the PTC's 550+ miles of roadway.