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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Council on the Arts

    Programs and Events

    The Pennsylvania Council on the Arts manages special events and programs that connect Pennsylvania communities with the arts. 

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    Upcoming Events and Training Opportunities

    Learn about upcoming events and training opportunities available to Pennsylvania's creative sector.

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    Governor's Awards for the Arts

    The Governor’s Awards for the Arts represent a Pennsylvania tradition begun in 1980 by Governor Dick Thornburgh.

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    Poetry Out Loud

    Poetry Out Loud (POL) encourages the nation’s youth to learn about great poetry through memorization and recitation.

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    Art Sparks

    The Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA) and the PA Turnpike Commission (PTC) partner on this project, which brings local, student-created art to Turnpike service plazas across the PTC's 550+ miles of roadway.

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