Newburg, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA) and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PA Turnpike) unveiled a new mural at the Blue Mountain Service Plaza on the PA Turnpike, created by Shippensburg Area High School art students. This is the 17th artwork created in conjunction with Art Sparks, a PCA and PA Turnpike partnership to bring student-created, locally relevant artwork to service plazas across the PA Turnpike’s 565-mile system.

“These students used critical thinking and teamwork to develop this artwork, which are just a couple skills and attributes that are beneficial both in the classroom and as they develop their own unique career paths, said Karl Blischke, PCA Executive Director. “I am honored to help celebrate your amazing mural and thank our program partners who contributed to this project’s resounding success.”

“Art Sparks has provided us a unique opportunity to showcase the communities surrounding the Pennsylvania Turnpike through the eyes of students who live in these communities,” said Mark Compton, CEO of the PA Turnpike. “Kudos to Shippensburg Area High School students on their work for the 17th and final Art Sparks project. We are proud to provide their artwork a home at the Blue Mountain Service Plaza and are excited for travelers to recognize the talented youth that make up our Commonwealth.”





Entitled Between the Mountains, the mural is composed of 12 panels depicting a dynamic blend of the Shippensburg region’s landmarks, historic and natural landmarks, and cherished traditions that bring residents together.

This project was coordinated through Capital Area Intermediate Unit, PCA’s regional Arts in Education partner organization. Students worked with rostered teaching artist, Katie Trainer, and Shippensburg Area High School art teacher, Aric Sites, to design and create the mural. The artwork is now permanently on display at the Blue Mountain Service Plaza on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Art Sparks pairs K-12 art students from schools near Pennsylvania Turnpike service plazas and teaching artists from the PCA’s Arts in Education roster. During a 20-day residency, led by a local PCA teaching artist, students create artwork reflecting unique features of their region of Pennsylvania. With the completion of this project, the program has met its goal to install collaborative artworks in all 17 service plazas across Pennsylvania Turnpike system.

For more information on the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, please visit the website or follow PCA on LinkedIn and Facebook.



# # #