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    Governor's Awards for the Arts

    The Governor’s Awards for the Arts represent a Pennsylvania tradition begun in 1980 by Governor Dick Thornburgh. 

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    Overview

    The Governor’s Awards for the Arts recognize noteworthy Pennsylvanians for their contributions to our commonwealth's artistic legacy. The awards are administered by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, on behalf of the governor.

    History of the Awards

    The Governor’s Awards for the Arts represent a Pennsylvania tradition begun in 1980 by Governor Dick Thornburgh. Presented in Harrisburg at the Capitol, these awards honored artists in each of the following categories: painting, sculpture, photography, music, literature, dance, theatre, crafts, and media arts. An award was also made for "service to the arts." The awards, which recognized Pennsylvanians who contributed their creative talents to their communities, were named the Hazlett Memorial Awards for Excellence in the Arts, after the late Theodore L. Hazlett Jr. of Pittsburgh, the first chairman of the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts. A Distinguished Pennsylvania Artist Award was also established to be chosen by the governor. [Note: No standard policy was established for this category, but it was generally agreed that the recipient would be a native Pennsylvanian and an artist of world renown.]

    Following the 1982 awards, the Hazlett awards were presented in no more than six disciplines, in alternating years, and architecture was added as a category.

    The awards were suspended in 1987 in the first year of Governor Robert P. Casey’s administration. In 1988, through his cultural advisor’s office, Governor Casey established "a comprehensive Governor’s awards program" with the Governor’s Awards for Excellence in the Arts, Humanities, and Sciences "to honor outstanding individual creativity and achievement, to focus attention upon the critical importance of the arts, humanities, and sciences in the life of an enlightened democratic society, and to pay tribute to Pennsylvania’s rich cultural and intellectual traditions." A single award was presented in each area.

    In 1996, oversight and administration of the Governor’s Awards returned to the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts. Four new award categories were established by Governor Tom Ridge to recognize not only the contributions of Pennsylvania’s individual artists and patrons of the arts, but also the outstanding arts organizations which make the Commonwealth a leader in the cultural life of the nation. For the first time, a category was established which recognizes the significant contributions to the arts made by corporations and foundations (the Patron Award).

    The Governor's Awards for the Arts did not take place in 2015 or 2016. It is customary for a new gubernatorial administration to use the first year in office to consider changes to the event that will reflect the administration's interests and priorities, including but not limited to award categories. For this reason, the Governor's Awards for the Arts also did not occur in 1987, 1995, 2003, or 2011.

    The Governor’s Awards for the Arts have not been held since the fall of 2019 due to the many impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the need to re-envision the awards structure. This event is a treasured tradition for the arts community of Pennsylvania, but it necessitates a great undertaking by the host community and ceremony location in terms of planning and related activities. Traditionally, the event is attended by a live audience and honorees must attend in person.

    Past Governor's Awards for the Arts Recipients:

    2019 Governor's Awards for the Arts — Pittsburgh

    • Vanessa German: Artist of the Year
    • Roger Humphries, Sr.: Lifetime Achievement in the Arts
    • Joe Negri: Lifetime Achievement in the Arts
    • Rock Lititz: Creative Industries Award
    • Mary Brenholts: Arts Leadership & Service Award
    Governor's Awards for the Arts
    Governor's Awards for the Arts
    Governor's Awards for the Arts

    Click here to view more photos from the 2019 Governor's Awards for the Arts.


    2018 Governor's Awards for the Arts — Scranton

    Tina Williams Brewer: Artist of the Year

    Quiara Alegría Hudes: Distinguished Arts Award

    C.F. Martin and Co., Inc.: Special Recognition for Advancing the Arts

    Mira Nakashima: Lifetime Achievement in the Arts

    Scribe Video Center: Arts Leadership & Service Award

     

    2017 Governor's Awards for the Arts — Lancaster

    Pepón Osorio: Distinguished Arts Award

    Barry Kornhauser: Artist of the Year

    George Junior Republic's Pointing the Way Program: Arts Leadership & Service Award

    Ann Benzel: Patron Award

    The Honorable J. Richard Gray & Mrs. Gail Gray: Special Recognition for Public Leadership in the Arts

     

    2014 Governor's Awards for the Arts — Indiana

    Jennifer Higdon: Distinguished Arts Award

    Robert Qualters: Artist of the Year

    The Andy Warhol Museum: Arts Innovation Award

    Myron Hay Tomb, Esq.: Leadership & Service Award

    Mark E. Pasquerilla: Patron Award

       

    2013 Governor's Awards for the Arts — Harrisburg

    Jerry Pinkney: Distinguished Arts Award

    Beverlee and Bill Lehr: Patron Award

    LIVE: Chad Taylor, Patrick Dahlheimer and Chad Gracey: Arts Innovation

    Kathleen Mulcahy and Ron Desmett: Artists of the Year

     

    2012 Governor's Awards for the Arts — Erie

    Peter Q. Bohlin FAIA: Distinguished Arts Award

    Tom and Susan Hagen: Patron Award

    Bruce Katsiff: Arts Leadership & Service Award

    Jane Golden and the City of Philadelphia Mural Arts Program: Arts Innovation

    Susan Hale Kemenyffy: Artist of the Year

     

    2010 Governor's Awards for the Arts — Philadelphia

    Charles Dutoit: Distinguished Arts Award

    Carole Price Shanis and Joseph Shanis: Patron Award

    ArtsQuest: Outstanding Leadership & Service in Arts for Youth

    John Vanco: Pennsylvania Creative Community Award

    Moe A. Brooker: Artist of the Year

     

    2009 Governor's Awards for the Arts — York

    Jeff Koons: Distinguished Arts Award

    Louis J. Appell and Arthur J. Glatfelter: Patron Award

    Caroline S. Nunan: Outstanding Leadership & Service in Arts for Youth

    Ridgway Chainsaw Carvers: Pennsylvania Creative Community Awards

     

    2008 Governor's Awards for the Arts — Williamsport

    Michael Keaton: Distinguished Arts Award

    Barbara B. Hudock: Patron Award

    The PAL Center for the Arts Unit of The Olivet Boys & Girls Club of Reading & Berks County: Outstanding Leadership & Service in Arts for Youth

    Taller Puertorriqueno Carmen Febo-San Miguel, M.D., Executive Director: Outstanding Leadership & Service in Arts in Education Award

    Phil Woods & the Delaware Water Gap Celebration of the Arts (COTA): Pennsylvania Creative Community Award

    Sascha Feinstein: Artist of the Year

     

    2007 Governor's Awards for the Arts — Gettysburg

    Rob Marshall: Distinguished Arts Award

    Kathleen Marshall: Distinguished Arts Award

    Jennifer and David LeVan: Patron Award

    Marcia Dale Weary: Outstanding Leadership & Service to Youth Award

    Settlement Music School: Outstanding Leadership & Service to Youth Award

    Pike County Arts & Crafts: Pennsylvania Creative Community Award

    Lorenzo "Rennie" Harris: Artist of the Year (The Hazlett Memorial Award)

     

    2006 Governor's Awards for the Arts — Wilkes-Barre

    Nelson Shanks: Distinguished Arts Award

    Santo Loquasto: Distinguished Arts Award

    Marlene O. "Linny" Fowler: Patron Award

    Bradford County Regional Arts Council (BCRAC): Outstanding Leadership & Service in Arts in Education Award

    The Dixie Hummingbirds: Artist of the Year (The Hazlett Memorial Award)

     

    2005 Governor's Awards for the Arts — Greensburg

    Marilyn Horne: Distinguished Arts Award

    Lloyd Alexander: Lifetime Leadership & Service in the Arts for Youth

    Francois Bitz: Patron Award

    Sarah Tambucci, Ph.D.: Outstanding Leadership & Service in Arts in Education

    Art Sanctuary and Asian Arts Initiative: Creative Community Award

    Lonnie Graham: Artist of the Year (The Hazlett Memorial Award)

     

    2004 Governor's Awards for the Arts — Reading

    Lang Lang: Artist of the Year (The Hazlett Memorial Award)

    Regina "Ginger" Gouger Miller and Marlin Miller, Jr.: Patron Award

    Carole Haas Gravagno: Outstanding Leadership & Service in the Arts for Youth

    Donna and Al Brown and the Point Breeze Performing Arts Center: Pennsylvania Creative Community Award

     

    2002 Governor's Awards for the Arts — Harrisburg

    M. Night Shyamalan: Distinguished Arts Award

    Marguerite and Gerry Lenfest: Patron Awards

    The Harrisburg Housing Authority's Cultural Arts Program: Arts Leadership and Service Award

    Bob Dorough: Artist of the Year

     

    2001 Governor's Awards for the Arts — Allentown

    Wolfgang Sawallisch: Distinguished Arts Award

    The Dexter F. and Dorothy H. Baker Foundation: Patron Award

    WHYY, Inc. President and CEO William J. Marrazzo: Arts Leadership and Service

    Leon Bates: Artist of the Year 

     

    2000 Governor's Awards for the Arts — Altoona

    Chaim Potok: Distinguished Arts Award

    Meyer P. and Vivian O. Potamkin: Patron Award

    The Heinz Endowments: Patron Award

    Lily Yeh: Arts Leadership and Service

    LaVaughn Robinson: Artist of the Year

     

    1999 Governor's Awards for the Arts — Harrisburg

    Peter Nero: Distinguished Arts Award

    Lois Lehrman Grass: Patron Award

    Sunoco, Inc.: Patron Award

    William E. Strickland, Jr.: Arts Leadership and Service

    Thaddeus Mosley: Artist of the Year

     

    1998 Governor's Awards for the Arts — Philadelphia

    Patti LaBelle: Distinguished Arts Award   

    Bell Atlantic: Corporate Award   

    Arts & Business Council of Greater Philadelphia: Arts Leadership & Service   

    Robert Page: Artist of the Year

     

    1997 Governor's Awards for the Arts — Pittsburgh

    Ken Ludwig: Distinguished Arts Award

    PNC Bank Foundation: Foundation Patron

    Leon Arkus: Arts Leadership & Service 

    Charlotte Blake Alston: Artist of the Year

     

    1996 Governor's Awards for the Arts — Harrisburg

    Paul Winter: Distinguished Arts Award

    Binney & Smith Inc.: Corporate Patron

    Carol R. Brown: Arts Leadership & Service

    Robert Montgomery Scott: Arts Leadership & Service

    Tito Capobianco: Artist of the Year

     

    Governor's Awards for Excellence in the Arts and Distinguished Pennsylvania Artists

    1994 — Lorin Maazel, Conductor

    1993 — John Edgar Wideman, Author

    1992 — Paul Plishka, Opera Singer

    1991 — Gary Graffman, Pianist

    1990 — August Wilson, Playwright

    1989 — Riccardo Muti, Conductor

    1988 — Judith Jamison, Dancer

    1986 — Andrew Wyeth, Painter

    1985 — Byron Janis, Pianist

    1984 — [Revoked]

    1983 — John Updike, Author

    1982 — Marian Anderson, Opera Singer

    1981 — James Michener, Author

    1980 — James Stewart, Actor

     

    Theodore L. Hazlett Memorial Awards for Excellence in the Arts

    1986

    Lester Breininger: Jr.: Crafts

    Joan Myers Brown: Dance

    Samuel Hazo: Literature

    Sidney Goodman: Painting

    Edgar Kaufmann: Jr.: Service to the Arts

    Katherine Minehart: Theatre


    1985

    Mitchell/Giurogola Architecture Anthony Buba: Media Arts

    Max Rudolf: Music

    Larry Fink: Photography

    Charles Fahlen: Sculpture


    1984

    Stanley Lechtzin: Crafts

    Hellmut Fricke-Gottschild: Dance

    Daniel Hoffman: Literature

    Dorothy Dressler: Service to the Arts

    Charles Fuller: Theatre

    Henry Koerner: Painting


    1983

    Linda Blackaby: Film/Video

    Andre Previn: Music

    Emmet Gowin: Photography

    Robert Venturi: Denise Scott Brown: Architecture


    1982

    Rudolf Staffel: Crafts

    Paul Draper: Dance

    Fred Rogers: Film/Video

    David Bradley: Literature

    George Crumb: Music

    Larry Day: Painting

    Mark Cohen: Photography

    Rafael Ferrer: Sculpture

    John Allen: Jr.: Theatre

    Philip I. and Muriel Berman: Service to the Arts


    1981

    George Nakashima: Crafts

    Barbara Weisberger: Dance

    Peter Rose: Film/Video

    Paul West: Literature

    Vincent Persichetti: Music

    Andrew Wyeth: Painting

    William Larson: Photography

    Selma Burke: Sculpture

    Margo Lovelace: Theatre

    Gregory Gibson: Service to the Arts


    1980

    Natale Rossi: Crafts

    Arthur Hall: Dance

    Dwinell Grant: Film/Video

    Gerald Stern: Literature

    Eugene Ormandy: Music

    Edna Andrade: Painting

    Ray K. Metzker: Photography

    Harry Bertoia: Sculpture

    Dr. Alvina Krause: Theatre

    Sondra Myers: Service to the Arts

    Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf to Honor Recipients of the 2019 Governor’s Awards for the Arts