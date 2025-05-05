Overview
The Governor’s Awards for the Arts recognize noteworthy Pennsylvanians for their contributions to our commonwealth's artistic legacy. The awards are administered by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, on behalf of the governor.
History of the Awards
The Governor’s Awards for the Arts represent a Pennsylvania tradition begun in 1980 by Governor Dick Thornburgh. Presented in Harrisburg at the Capitol, these awards honored artists in each of the following categories: painting, sculpture, photography, music, literature, dance, theatre, crafts, and media arts. An award was also made for "service to the arts." The awards, which recognized Pennsylvanians who contributed their creative talents to their communities, were named the Hazlett Memorial Awards for Excellence in the Arts, after the late Theodore L. Hazlett Jr. of Pittsburgh, the first chairman of the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts. A Distinguished Pennsylvania Artist Award was also established to be chosen by the governor. [Note: No standard policy was established for this category, but it was generally agreed that the recipient would be a native Pennsylvanian and an artist of world renown.]
Following the 1982 awards, the Hazlett awards were presented in no more than six disciplines, in alternating years, and architecture was added as a category.
The awards were suspended in 1987 in the first year of Governor Robert P. Casey’s administration. In 1988, through his cultural advisor’s office, Governor Casey established "a comprehensive Governor’s awards program" with the Governor’s Awards for Excellence in the Arts, Humanities, and Sciences "to honor outstanding individual creativity and achievement, to focus attention upon the critical importance of the arts, humanities, and sciences in the life of an enlightened democratic society, and to pay tribute to Pennsylvania’s rich cultural and intellectual traditions." A single award was presented in each area.
In 1996, oversight and administration of the Governor’s Awards returned to the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts. Four new award categories were established by Governor Tom Ridge to recognize not only the contributions of Pennsylvania’s individual artists and patrons of the arts, but also the outstanding arts organizations which make the Commonwealth a leader in the cultural life of the nation. For the first time, a category was established which recognizes the significant contributions to the arts made by corporations and foundations (the Patron Award).
The Governor's Awards for the Arts did not take place in 2015 or 2016. It is customary for a new gubernatorial administration to use the first year in office to consider changes to the event that will reflect the administration's interests and priorities, including but not limited to award categories. For this reason, the Governor's Awards for the Arts also did not occur in 1987, 1995, 2003, or 2011.
The Governor’s Awards for the Arts have not been held since the fall of 2019 due to the many impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the need to re-envision the awards structure. This event is a treasured tradition for the arts community of Pennsylvania, but it necessitates a great undertaking by the host community and ceremony location in terms of planning and related activities. Traditionally, the event is attended by a live audience and honorees must attend in person.
Past Governor's Awards for the Arts Recipients:
2019 Governor's Awards for the Arts — Pittsburgh
- Vanessa German: Artist of the Year
- Roger Humphries, Sr.: Lifetime Achievement in the Arts
- Joe Negri: Lifetime Achievement in the Arts
- Rock Lititz: Creative Industries Award
- Mary Brenholts: Arts Leadership & Service Award
Click here to view more photos from the 2019 Governor's Awards for the Arts.
2018 Governor's Awards for the Arts — Scranton
Tina Williams Brewer: Artist of the Year
Quiara Alegría Hudes: Distinguished Arts Award
C.F. Martin and Co., Inc.: Special Recognition for Advancing the Arts
Mira Nakashima: Lifetime Achievement in the Arts
Scribe Video Center: Arts Leadership & Service Award
2017 Governor's Awards for the Arts — Lancaster
Pepón Osorio: Distinguished Arts Award
Barry Kornhauser: Artist of the Year
George Junior Republic's Pointing the Way Program: Arts Leadership & Service Award
Ann Benzel: Patron Award
The Honorable J. Richard Gray & Mrs. Gail Gray: Special Recognition for Public Leadership in the Arts
2014 Governor's Awards for the Arts — Indiana
Jennifer Higdon: Distinguished Arts Award
Robert Qualters: Artist of the Year
The Andy Warhol Museum: Arts Innovation Award
Myron Hay Tomb, Esq.: Leadership & Service Award
Mark E. Pasquerilla: Patron Award
2013 Governor's Awards for the Arts — Harrisburg
Jerry Pinkney: Distinguished Arts Award
Beverlee and Bill Lehr: Patron Award
LIVE: Chad Taylor, Patrick Dahlheimer and Chad Gracey: Arts Innovation
Kathleen Mulcahy and Ron Desmett: Artists of the Year
2012 Governor's Awards for the Arts — Erie
Peter Q. Bohlin FAIA: Distinguished Arts Award
Tom and Susan Hagen: Patron Award
Bruce Katsiff: Arts Leadership & Service Award
Jane Golden and the City of Philadelphia Mural Arts Program: Arts Innovation
Susan Hale Kemenyffy: Artist of the Year
2010 Governor's Awards for the Arts — Philadelphia
Charles Dutoit: Distinguished Arts Award
Carole Price Shanis and Joseph Shanis: Patron Award
ArtsQuest: Outstanding Leadership & Service in Arts for Youth
John Vanco: Pennsylvania Creative Community Award
Moe A. Brooker: Artist of the Year
2009 Governor's Awards for the Arts — York
Jeff Koons: Distinguished Arts Award
Louis J. Appell and Arthur J. Glatfelter: Patron Award
Caroline S. Nunan: Outstanding Leadership & Service in Arts for Youth
Ridgway Chainsaw Carvers: Pennsylvania Creative Community Awards
2008 Governor's Awards for the Arts — Williamsport
Michael Keaton: Distinguished Arts Award
Barbara B. Hudock: Patron Award
The PAL Center for the Arts Unit of The Olivet Boys & Girls Club of Reading & Berks County: Outstanding Leadership & Service in Arts for Youth
Taller Puertorriqueno Carmen Febo-San Miguel, M.D., Executive Director: Outstanding Leadership & Service in Arts in Education Award
Phil Woods & the Delaware Water Gap Celebration of the Arts (COTA): Pennsylvania Creative Community Award
Sascha Feinstein: Artist of the Year
2007 Governor's Awards for the Arts — Gettysburg
Rob Marshall: Distinguished Arts Award
Kathleen Marshall: Distinguished Arts Award
Jennifer and David LeVan: Patron Award
Marcia Dale Weary: Outstanding Leadership & Service to Youth Award
Settlement Music School: Outstanding Leadership & Service to Youth Award
Pike County Arts & Crafts: Pennsylvania Creative Community Award
Lorenzo "Rennie" Harris: Artist of the Year (The Hazlett Memorial Award)
2006 Governor's Awards for the Arts — Wilkes-Barre
Nelson Shanks: Distinguished Arts Award
Santo Loquasto: Distinguished Arts Award
Marlene O. "Linny" Fowler: Patron Award
Bradford County Regional Arts Council (BCRAC): Outstanding Leadership & Service in Arts in Education Award
The Dixie Hummingbirds: Artist of the Year (The Hazlett Memorial Award)
2005 Governor's Awards for the Arts — Greensburg
Marilyn Horne: Distinguished Arts Award
Lloyd Alexander: Lifetime Leadership & Service in the Arts for Youth
Francois Bitz: Patron Award
Sarah Tambucci, Ph.D.: Outstanding Leadership & Service in Arts in Education
Art Sanctuary and Asian Arts Initiative: Creative Community Award
Lonnie Graham: Artist of the Year (The Hazlett Memorial Award)
2004 Governor's Awards for the Arts — Reading
Lang Lang: Artist of the Year (The Hazlett Memorial Award)
Regina "Ginger" Gouger Miller and Marlin Miller, Jr.: Patron Award
Carole Haas Gravagno: Outstanding Leadership & Service in the Arts for Youth
Donna and Al Brown and the Point Breeze Performing Arts Center: Pennsylvania Creative Community Award
2002 Governor's Awards for the Arts — Harrisburg
M. Night Shyamalan: Distinguished Arts Award
Marguerite and Gerry Lenfest: Patron Awards
The Harrisburg Housing Authority's Cultural Arts Program: Arts Leadership and Service Award
Bob Dorough: Artist of the Year
2001 Governor's Awards for the Arts — Allentown
Wolfgang Sawallisch: Distinguished Arts Award
The Dexter F. and Dorothy H. Baker Foundation: Patron Award
WHYY, Inc. President and CEO William J. Marrazzo: Arts Leadership and Service
Leon Bates: Artist of the Year
2000 Governor's Awards for the Arts — Altoona
Chaim Potok: Distinguished Arts Award
Meyer P. and Vivian O. Potamkin: Patron Award
The Heinz Endowments: Patron Award
Lily Yeh: Arts Leadership and Service
LaVaughn Robinson: Artist of the Year
1999 Governor's Awards for the Arts — Harrisburg
Peter Nero: Distinguished Arts Award
Lois Lehrman Grass: Patron Award
Sunoco, Inc.: Patron Award
William E. Strickland, Jr.: Arts Leadership and Service
Thaddeus Mosley: Artist of the Year
1998 Governor's Awards for the Arts — Philadelphia
Patti LaBelle: Distinguished Arts Award
Bell Atlantic: Corporate Award
Arts & Business Council of Greater Philadelphia: Arts Leadership & Service
Robert Page: Artist of the Year
1997 Governor's Awards for the Arts — Pittsburgh
Ken Ludwig: Distinguished Arts Award
PNC Bank Foundation: Foundation Patron
Leon Arkus: Arts Leadership & Service
Charlotte Blake Alston: Artist of the Year
1996 Governor's Awards for the Arts — Harrisburg
Paul Winter: Distinguished Arts Award
Binney & Smith Inc.: Corporate Patron
Carol R. Brown: Arts Leadership & Service
Robert Montgomery Scott: Arts Leadership & Service
Tito Capobianco: Artist of the Year
Governor's Awards for Excellence in the Arts and Distinguished Pennsylvania Artists
1994 — Lorin Maazel, Conductor
1993 — John Edgar Wideman, Author
1992 — Paul Plishka, Opera Singer
1991 — Gary Graffman, Pianist
1990 — August Wilson, Playwright
1989 — Riccardo Muti, Conductor
1988 — Judith Jamison, Dancer
1986 — Andrew Wyeth, Painter
1985 — Byron Janis, Pianist
1984 — [Revoked]
1983 — John Updike, Author
1982 — Marian Anderson, Opera Singer
1981 — James Michener, Author
1980 — James Stewart, Actor
Theodore L. Hazlett Memorial Awards for Excellence in the Arts
1986
Lester Breininger: Jr.: Crafts
Joan Myers Brown: Dance
Samuel Hazo: Literature
Sidney Goodman: Painting
Edgar Kaufmann: Jr.: Service to the Arts
Katherine Minehart: Theatre
1985
Mitchell/Giurogola Architecture Anthony Buba: Media Arts
Max Rudolf: Music
Larry Fink: Photography
Charles Fahlen: Sculpture
1984
Stanley Lechtzin: Crafts
Hellmut Fricke-Gottschild: Dance
Daniel Hoffman: Literature
Dorothy Dressler: Service to the Arts
Charles Fuller: Theatre
Henry Koerner: Painting
1983
Linda Blackaby: Film/Video
Andre Previn: Music
Emmet Gowin: Photography
Robert Venturi: Denise Scott Brown: Architecture
1982
Rudolf Staffel: Crafts
Paul Draper: Dance
Fred Rogers: Film/Video
David Bradley: Literature
George Crumb: Music
Larry Day: Painting
Mark Cohen: Photography
Rafael Ferrer: Sculpture
John Allen: Jr.: Theatre
Philip I. and Muriel Berman: Service to the Arts
1981
George Nakashima: Crafts
Barbara Weisberger: Dance
Peter Rose: Film/Video
Paul West: Literature
Vincent Persichetti: Music
Andrew Wyeth: Painting
William Larson: Photography
Selma Burke: Sculpture
Margo Lovelace: Theatre
Gregory Gibson: Service to the Arts
1980
Natale Rossi: Crafts
Arthur Hall: Dance
Dwinell Grant: Film/Video
Gerald Stern: Literature
Eugene Ormandy: Music
Edna Andrade: Painting
Ray K. Metzker: Photography
Harry Bertoia: Sculpture
Dr. Alvina Krause: Theatre
Sondra Myers: Service to the Arts