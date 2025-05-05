Overview

Through artist residencies, the Arts in Education (AIE) Division enables artists to help others explore and develop their creativity and artistic skills in a variety of educational, community and institutional settings.

Arts in Education Residency (AIE) residency grants support a teaching artist and a host site (for example a K-12 school, senior center, veterans' home, or medical facility) to provide the opportunity for a professional teaching artist (or artists) to work with small groups of learners on one or more long-term projects over a set period of time.