King of Prussia, PA — The Shapiro Administration is delivering on its commitment to combat neurodegenerative disease by opening the application period for $5 million in research funding. This investment will support discovery and innovation for treatments and potential cures for diseases that affect more than 300,000 Pennsylvanians and their caregivers.

“This investment marks a critical step forward in our fight against neurodegenerative diseases, giving Pennsylvania’s world-class researchers the tools they need to drive breakthroughs that can change — and save — lives,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “Too many families across our Commonwealth know the toll these illnesses take, and this funding reflects our commitment to supporting both the people living with these diseases and those who care for them every day.”

Pennsylvania is home to the most advanced medical research institutions in the world.

Governor Josh Shapiro secured this $5 million in funding in the 2025-26 state budget to provide grants to research organizations seeking treatments and cures for neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer’s, ALS, Parkinson’s, and related conditions.

Governor Shapiro’s 2026-2027 proposed budget includes another $5 million for research, bringing the total investment if approved to $10 million over two years.

These diseases are widespread and life-changing. More than 280,000 Pennsylvanians over the age of 65 are living with Alzheimer’s, more than 1,000 Pennsylvanians have ALS, and over 46,000 are living with Parkinson’s. These diseases rob people of memory, mobility, independence, and time with the people they love.

“Strengthening Pennsylvania’s research infrastructure is a critical part of our response to Alzheimer’s, dementia, and related disorders,” said Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich. “This funding supports the scientific research and development with academic partners across the Commonwealth. It reinforces the work of our Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Office and helps us fulfill the long-term vision of our multi sector plan, Aging Our Way, PA, to ensure every Pennsylvanian can age with the dignity and supports they deserve.”

Advocates and partners across the research community underscored the impact this investment will have statewide.

“We applaud Pennsylvania’s leadership in dedicating this funding to neurodegenerative disease research,” said Zach Hardy, senior state government relations manager for The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. “This investment is a meaningful step toward advancing scientific discovery, improving patient outcomes and bringing us closer to better treatments — and ultimately a cure — for Parkinson’s disease and related disorders. Continued partnership between lawmakers, researchers and the Parkinson’s community is essential to sustaining momentum and delivering real progress for patients and families.”

Leaders in the ALS community echoed this sentiment, emphasizing how resources and collaboration can accelerate lifesaving breakthroughs.

“The funding for neurodegenerative research is a sign of commitment and hope for the ALS community and a recognition that some of the best science in the country is happening right here in Pennsylvania,” said Tony Heyl, Executive Director with ALS United Mid-Atlantic. “Governor Shapiro and the Pennsylvania legislature are listening to families directly impacted by ALS, Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson’s Disease and other brain diseases. By uniting together in advocacy, we will achieve great results.”

Applications process for the $5 million in funding from the 2025-26 state budget are open until April 23, 2026.