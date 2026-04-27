Shapiro Administration’s PA CareKit Helps Reduce Caregiver Stress

Harrisburg, PA –The Pennsylvania Department of Aging today shared self-care resources available in the PA CareKit to help the Commonwealth’s 2.4 million unpaid caregivers better manage stress and care for themselves as well as aging loved ones.

The PA CareKit is a collection of tools and information to help caregivers learn more, plan ahead, or just catch their breath. Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich noted that the PA CareKit is not just about caring for others, but about self-care.

“Caregiving for a loved one is rewarding but can also be extremely stressful, which is why we made sure to include self-care and assessment resources for caregivers as part of the PA CareKit,” said Secretary Kavulich. “Unpaid family caregivers in every community of our Commonwealth are navigating complicated care decisions and multiple responsibilities, and it’s vitally important that they take good care of themselves to avoid burnout.”

Stress Awareness Month offers a timely reminder that stress is a serious health concern and aims to increase public understanding of stress, its causes, and effective coping strategies. Many caregivers caring for spouses, parents, and other loved ones experience sustained levels of stress without realizing its long-term impact.

The Self-care Resources portion of the PA CareKit includes information on physical, mental, and emotional self-care, respite care, support groups, and more.

During his first year in office, Governor Josh Shapiro commissioned the development of Aging Our Way, PA – the Commonwealth’s first-ever 10-year strategic plan to better meet the needs of older adults and improve the infrastructure of aging services. Governor Shapiro is calling for a $3 million investment in his proposed 2026-27 budget to continue implementing the plan. The PA CareKit was one of the first tools developed for Pennsylvanians under the plan.

Since the launch of the PA CareKit in May 2025, more than 315,000 people have taken advantage of the tailored services on the Department’s website.

The National Alliance for Caregiving, the National Academy for State Health Policy, and ADvancing States have praised the PA CareKit, which offers an array of personalized and tailored resource guides, and resources for families to evaluate and select professional caregivers.

For more information on services for older Pennsylvanians, visit pa.gov/Aging.