Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Aging has been hosting a series of events in communities across Pennsylvania to demonstrate how its PA CareKit – a resource supporting unpaid caregivers – is helping the millions of unpaid caregivers across the Commonwealth who often go without help or direction in caring for a loved one.

The PA CareKit is a collection of tools and information to help caregivers learn more, plan ahead, or just catch their breath. Learning sessions like the one Secretary Jason Kavulich hosted this week in Lawrence County highlight the vital services and tailored, personalized support available to the Commonwealth’s 2.4 million unpaid caregivers caring for spouses and loved ones.

Local aging advocates are praising the CareKit as a much-needed tool that can make a real difference for families trying to navigate complicated care decisions and multiple responsibilities.

During his first year in office, Governor Josh Shapiro commissioned the development of Aging Our Way, PA – the Commonwealth’s first-ever 10-year strategic plan to better meet the needs of older adults and improve the infrastructure of aging services. Governor Shapiro is calling for a $3 million investment in his proposed 2026-27 budget to continue implementing the plan. The PA CareKit was one of the first tangible, real-life tools developed for Pennsylvanians under the plan.

The National Alliance for Caregiving, the National Academy for State Health Policy, and ADvancing States have praised the PA CareKit, which offers an array of personalized and tailored resource guides, and resources for families to evaluate and select professional caregivers.

Check out what Pennsylvanians are watching and reading about the PA CareKit:

WKBN/New Castle News: Dept. of Aging secretary visits Lawrence County to promote resource for caregivers

WNEP: PA CareKit helps to connect families and caregivers with support

28/22 News: PA Care Kit: A lifeline for PA’s unpaid caregivers

Times Leader: Caregiver Support Symposium features Secretary Kavulich, DA Sanguedolce

Go Lackawanna: Caregiver Support Symposium features Secretary Kavulich, DA Sanguedolce

WHTM: Pennsylvania aging officials providing care kit for unpaid caregivers