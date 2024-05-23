Search final legal orders (1960-present)
2024
- PHRC Case No. 201902180: Rachel Lanning v. Electric City Aquarium & Reptile Den, LLC. [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 202316656: Nicole DellaFlora Engle v. GenHydro Inc. [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 202002589: Dorisel M. Serrano Rodriguez v. Reading Housing Authority [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 202101248: Emma Gonzalez v. 1952 Allegheny Associates, LP [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 201900413: Sheila Koinski v. The Beautiful Group [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 202101192: April Crenney v. 1400 Main Holdings, LLC, AJH Management Company, Shay Carelly [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 202101974: Timothy Foster v. Newco Resources LLC [PDF]
2023
- PHRC Case No. 201800308: Erica Stone v. Lehigh Valley Adult Education Services, Inc. [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 201803194: Jose Rivera v. Chase Logistics, LLC; PHRC Case No. 201903162: Jose Rivera v. Chase Eckert [PDF]
- PHRC Case Nos. 201902964, 201903148, 202000391: Verneal Gray v. Joe Darrah, Inc. d/b/a J&K Salvage, Joe Darrah, Cody Darrah [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 202002152: Kyle Rodin v. Wilkes Barre Chicken, LLC. [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 202102052: Paige Cole v. Todd Toms; All Star Property Management and Renovations [PDF]
2022
- PHRC Case No. 201701281: Susie and Edward Desmond v. Linda and Walter Dawson [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 201703203: Rohini Blood v. William Wheeler [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 201803678: Lainey Scheller v. Erin Jackson [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 201900271: Heather Nash v. Pandemonium Inc. d./b/a Pandemonium Bar & Grill [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 201901485: Katrina LaMar v. BH36, LLC, Ben Shaool Construction, Inc., d/b/a Shaool Management, Inc. [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 201901918: Alexandrea Lewis v. N. Barry Slusser [PDF]
2019
- PHRC Case No. 201500434: Jonathan Blaine v. Denniston Family Limited Partnership, d/b/a Village Realty Associates, LTD. [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 201501536: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Human Relations Commission v. Neshaminy School District [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 201305895: David Riccardi v. Harold Richard Garten, d/b/a Above All Chimney and Masonry [PDF]
2018
2017
- PHRC Case No. 201100031: Nikki Seibert v. City of Allentown, Department of EMS [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 201300300: Matthew Harrison v. Lazer Spot Inc. [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 201303456: Tina Yetter v. No. 1 Cycle Center H-D, INC. [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 201402479 Jason Scott vs, Sales and Marketing Group, INC. [PDF]
2015
- PHRC Case No. 201104789 Heather Parsons v. Lem Moore Transportation [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200505802: Caroll Myers v. The Bretheren Home Community; PHRC Case No. 200605596 Caroll Myers v. The Brethern Home Community [PDF]
2014
2013
- PHRC Case No. 201103058: Paul Musumba v. K-12 Staffing [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 201104619: Asma Zarash v. Penn Health Ambulance [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 201106365: Joseph Keegan v. CL&J Incorporated, d/b/a Popeye's Famous Fried Chicken & Biscuits [PDF]
2012
- PHRC Case No. 200408084: Larry Moyer v. Gary Deimler & Sons Construction [PDF]
- PHRC Case Nos. 200207251, 200208664: Renee Johnson and Jill Toomer v. City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Prison System [PDF]
2011
- PHRC Case No. 199725234: Aida Armani v. Raya and Haig Salon [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200205347: Yakov Belopolsky v. FCI USA, INC. [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200405223: Kevin Harris and Skintight Lounge, INC. v. Girard Finance Company, INC. abd Thomas Richter [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200501141: John D. Zechman v. Commonwealth of PA, State Police [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200602267: Ingrid Dotson v. Drexelbrook Associates and William Kay [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200606523: Anne Coyle v. Kingsessing Recreation Center Advisory Council [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200702246: Rosalind Brown v. Dairy Farmers of America [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200801248: James Gillespie v. Township of Haverford [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200806050:Kelly Walton v. Dino Concordia [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 201002217: Amildar Contreras-Esquivel v. Mehadrin Kosher Poultry d/b/a G&G Poultry [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 201002480: Luis Sanhueza v. Fine Steel, INC. [PDF]
2010
- PHRC Case No. 200200400: Ezekiel Wilson v. Concern Professional Services [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200500505: Julia Osmun v. West Easton Athletic Association [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200500663: Dana Garner v. Comcast of Willow Grove, INC. [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200602786: William Scott v. Freshwater of Harrisburg, LLC and James Behrend [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200604839: Maria Thompson-White v. Lycoming House [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200705453: G.D. v. Canal Side Care Manor, LLC d/b/a Canal Side Care Manor and Lakshmi Kademani [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200706428: Lisa Brownlee v. SEPTA [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200801213: Lisa Vozel v. Qpondirect, INC. [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200802003: Freddie Thomas v. Professional 50 States Protection [PDF]
2009
- PHRC Case No. 200200341: Helena Batz v. Lebanon Seaboard Corporation [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200405894: Kathleen Reese v. City of Bethlehem [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200500657: Billie Parker v. Stone & Company [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200600492: Andrew Sivak v. Union Fire Association [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200601509: Lisa Crawford v. Greene County Housing Authority, Lois Mocniak [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200603303: Renee Johnson v. Philadelphia Prison System [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200605626: Herman Herring v. Triple B. Equipment Services, LLC [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200704095: Paul Holmes v. Furniture Surplus, a/k/a Furniture Sir Plus [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200707106: Jennifer Beck v. Pyramid Operating Group, INC. d/b/a International House of Pancakes [PDF]
- PHRC Case Nos. 200101823, 200209894: Vikki Mace v. Caco Three, INC. d/b/a McDermitt Concrete, INC. [PDF]
- PHRC Case Nos. 200600473, 20060755, 200600941, 200600769, 200505979, 200600939, 200600474: Daniel Butler, Edward Gardner, Samuel Gollapalli, Gerard Kershaw, David Lewis, Mark St. Marie, David Thummel v. City of Philadelphia [PDF]
2008
- PHRC Case No. 200002677: Tracy Dixon v. Circle Bolt & Nut Company, INC. [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200101328: Donna Miller v. Mountain Marketing, INC, Sharon Levine and Paul Levine [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200400199: Lori Leichtenberger v. American Legion Post 15 [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200401428: Russel Handy v. HARSCO Corporation d/b/a Taylor Wharton [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200500484: Sharon Sheridan v. Plim Entertainment, LLC [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200503787: Amanda Venziale v. Whitman Truck Center [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200505538: Jose Santiago v. Temple University Hospital [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200604117: Megan LaBree v. Fidelity Mortgage Services INC., Boris Silayev, Alex Vulakh, and Janice Coone [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200605783: Nineka Pleasant v. Wordsworth Academy [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200607552: Glenda & Raymond Brown, Jr. and Raymond Brown,III, and o/b/o Vaughan Brown v. Emanuel Hertzler [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200701315: Kelly Kapusta v. Liquitek, LLC [PDF]
- PHRC Case Nos. 200126397, 200127248: John Culbreath vs. Norristown Municipal Waste Authority [PDF]
- PHRC Case Nos. 200303174, 200303175: Sherri Hahn, Shirley Spencer v. West Easton Athletic Association, INC. [PDF]
2007
- PHRC Case No. 200302130: Linda Shaub v. Plunkett's Place [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 2003306413: Donald Martin v. Lower Frederick Township [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200500158: Craig McCollum v. CIBA Vision [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200502949: Theresa Smith-Jennings v. Francisco Cordice [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200505227: Sonja Steiner-Westfall v. Danvic Management, INC., d/b/a Charlie O's [PDF]
- PHRC Case Nos. 200100977, 20100979: Leonard Williams v. Carey Davidson, Pocono Mountain School District [PDF]
- PHRC Case Nos. 200408105, 200505172: Eva Villanueva v. The Borough of Bristol [PDF]
- PHRC Case Nos. 200503293, 200503295: Frances Sellecchia and Amy Richards v. Bally's Pizza Place [PDF]
- PHRC Case Nos. 200507570, 200507568: Tamara Morant, Pamela Patterson v. Associate Cleaning Consultants and Service [PDF]
2006
- PHRC Case No. 199902863: Brenda Burney v. Pennsylvania Department of Revenue [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200403930: Elvis Rojas v. Scotland Yard Security [PDF]
2005
- PHRC Case No. 200100574: Doris Folmar v. Moshannon Valley Citizens, INC. d/b/a Philipsburg Area Hospital [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200101410: John Palmer v. Dayton Parts, INC. [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200200633: Karen Green v. North Philadelphia Health System [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200209681: Charles Dean v. Larry McCrae, INC. [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200300049: Debra Wurst v. Weisser Mobile Homes, INC. [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200302403, 200302412: Tanika Vallati, Marilyn Noto v. Lamar Yoder [PDF]
- PHRC Case Nos. 200205077, 200302350: Kimberly Byrd v. Eileen & Edward Sacco [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-99572D: Shawn Brooks v. Viacom, INC. Infinity Broadcasting Corp. [PDF]
2004
- Commonwealth Court Docket No. 536: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, Brian Davis v. Robert Wise Management, Gypsy Lane Owner's Association [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 199504361: Nicole Matthews, Michelle Matthews v. Department of Corrections, State Correctional Institution at Dallas [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 199727687: Ricardo Morales v. Treco/Fibematics [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 199800386: Wilmer Baker v. The Frog Switch & Manufacturing Co. [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 199804130: Bradley Seymour v. Penn Township, York County and Jeffrey Garvick [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 199825554: Charlotte Sellers v. County of Bucks, Neshaminy Manor Home [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200027235: James Cressman v. Associated Rubber, INC. [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200027608: Edward McFadden v. Natalie Christy [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200125671: Thomas Beck v. DeGovanni's Collision, Martin and Loretta DeGovanni [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200163589: Kimberly Guerin v. Rainbox Construction and A-1 Steeplejack [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200200713: Omar Bronson v. Masso Detective Agency [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200205129: David Borden v. Motherswork, INC. [PDF]
- PHRC Case No. 200207153: Johnnie Lassiter v. Wordsworth Academy [PDF]
- PHRC Case Nos. 199927632, 199927633: James Leggett, Linda Leggett v. Philadelphia Management [PDF]
- PHRC Case Nos. 200027668, 200201787: Lucrecia Taylor, Lynn Poindexter v. McGlawn & McGlawn, Reginald McGlawn [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-91253-H: Mary Ann Remick v. Wilkins & Associates Real Estate, INC. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-7404: Rochelle Detter v. Richard Sharp and Sharp's Village Mobile Home Park [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-8304: Stephanie Gates v. The New Corey Creek Apartments, INC and Charles Wood [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-8561: Keith and Yvonne Johnson v. Morris and Carol Wilson [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. P-6117: Elizabeth Adams v. The Board of Directors of the Delco Phantoms Youth Hockey Program and George Scherbak [PDF]
- PHRC Docket Nos. E-78888-AD and E-81636-DH: Sterling Feeser and Leroy Jones as Executor of the Estate of Vilman Garcia-Jones v. Spanish Council of York, INC., d/b/a York Spanish American Center [PDF]
- PHRC Docket Nos. E-82330-DH, E-95705-D: Cynthia Erickson v. United States Steel Corp. [PDF]
2003
- PHRC Docket No. E-100377-AD: Eugene Cobbs v. Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-100541-A: Daniel Parks v. USF Glen Moore INC. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-89538-A: James Bennett v. Brownsville Area School District [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-8239: Dennis Micklo v. City of Duquesne and City of Duquesne City Council [PDF]
2002
- PHRC Docket No. E-85442-A: Gary Kuklish v. Tri-County Joint Municipal Authority [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E90886AH: Sophie Weber v. Canteen Corporation Division of Compass Group [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-92071D: Cynthia Montondo v. Kieffer RV Sales, LTD. And Ernest Kieffer [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-92918D: Stacie Garmon v. VIP Restaurant [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-98440: Richard Overby v. Acme Tree Service & Landscaping [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-7353: Stephanie Bedford v. William Barrett [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-7422: Barbara O'Day v. Pa Department of Corrections [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-7540: Linda Richardson-Moss v. Emmaus Associates, owner of the Meadows at Indian Creek [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-8072: Barbara Crissman v. Borough of Vandergrift [PDF]
2001
- PHRC Docket No. E-68573-D: Ronald Bigger, Sr. v. Kimberly-Clark Corporation [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-93153-H: Raymond Maturo v. Assets Protection, INC. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-7079: Tara Thompson v. MAC Management and Norma Kleiman [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-7235: Charles Jusinski v. Borough of Shenandoah [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-7407: Darlene Sweigart v. Bruce Nicholl and Patricia Nicholl [PDF]
- PHRC Docket Nos. E-90572D, E-92059-D: Ronald McNiel v. Fuller Company [PDF]
2000
- PHRC Docket No. E-37727: John Hudock v. Pennsylvania Department of Military Affairs [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E67927H: James Whitman v. Buckwalter Construction, INC. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E77300D: Victoria Saidu-Kamara v. Parkway Corporation [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E79969D: Alicia Cintron v. Solid Waste Services, INC. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E80048D: Helena M. Whitest v. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H6579: Daniel Shutts v. Capone Realty Company [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-7599: Samuel Zaslow v. Dorall II Condominium Association [PDF]
1999
- PHRC Docket No. E-83560AD: Ronad Glace v. International Peripheral Systems, INC. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E86658DH: Yolanda Santos v. Vanguard Manufacturing [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H5293: Charles Flenory and Tallulah Flenory v. Karen Stephens and Mike Stephens [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H5486: James Sposito v. Fell Township Zoning Board [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-6480: Michael Kiel v. Wes Stezak [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H6515: Serena Scott v. Nick Saflin [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-7003: Velentia Pipkin v. Joseph and Barbara Allison [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. P-3986: Margaret Downey-Schottmiller v. Chester County Council of The Boy Scouts of America [PDF]
- U.S. District Court No. 88-1772: Pabarue v. PHRC [PDF]
1998
- PHRC Docket No. E-69660-D: Valerie Burt v. Ross Maintenance Company [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E83544A: Francis Shaw v. Shaw Bros., INC [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H5973: Nancy Flaherty v. Cloverleaf Mobile Home Sales, David Miller, James Codispotti, James and Anna Palumbo [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-6170: Yolanda Bacharach v. Antonio Costa [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-7666: Katherine Branch v. Bill and Carol Archer [PDF]
- PHRC Docket Nos. H6045, H6059: Christina Didion and Andrea Ramirez v. Patrick Rutkowski [PDF]
1997
- PHRC Docket No. E55607D: Mark Wright v. Neville Chemical Company [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E55702A: Estate of Salvatore Sylvester v. Arlington Industries, INC. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-56433: Dennis Duffy v. Pitt Ohio Express, INC. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E61268D: Joan Carper v. Lawrence County Prison Board [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-70485: Barbara Chism v. Doehler-Jarvis Pottstown, INC. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-5159: Jim Cook v. Scranton Housing Authority and Mary Ann Kochanski, Valley View Terrace Projects [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H6571: Herman Harris v. Loretta Cupani and Joseph Tomalonis [PDF]
- PHRC Docket Nos. E-55783-D, E-55785-D, E-55786-D, E-55787-D, E-55789-D: Gerald Barber, James Haley, The Estate of Julius Harper, Richard Hill, James Ali v. Mt. Airy Bethesda Manor, INC. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket Nos. H-5713, H-5720: Elmer Christenson, Barbara Schwartz, Clarice Hofstra v. Robinwood Village, INC., Hward and Betty Hartshorn [PDF]
1996
- PHRC Docket No. E-56948-AD: Ronald Drew v. City of Erie, Department of Public Safety [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E58823D: Katherine Paras v. Duquesne Light Company [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-61335-A: Estate of Joseph Ponas v. United Brotherhood of Carpenters & Joiners of America, Local 261 [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-61933-A: Carroll Mattingly v. Borough of Pottstown [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-5138: Charese Burton v. Norman Rasp and Northwood Realty [PDF]
- PHRC Docket Nos. E-46060, E-46062: Dorothy DiPasquale and the Estate of Jane Hansen v. Johnson Matthey, INC. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket Nos. E-56916, E-56914: Ralph Johnson and Theodore Dixon v. The Housing Authority of The City of McKeesport [PDF]
1995
- PHRC Docket No. E45897: Jeff Taylor v. Scully Company [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E46771: Eileen Tiano v. City of Philadelphia Police Department [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-52851-D: Maurice Blair v. Pan Building Corporation [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E57721AD: David Smith v. Le Febure, A De La Rue Company [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. P2151: Thomas Strax v. Department of Transportation [PDF]
1994
- PHRC Docket No. E-34201: Joseph Miller v. Westinghouse Electric Corporation [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-38391: Larry Reese v. Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-52857: Robert Bytheway v. Kellner Equipment Co., INC. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. P-2526: Nathaniel Moore v. Borough of Economy [PDF]
- PHRC Docket Nos. H-4674 & P-3027: Domenico Aloisio v. Baord of Supervisors, Old Lycoming Township [PDF]
- PHRC Docket Nos. P-3412, P-3544: Aaron Glick v. Valley Hardware [PDF]
1993
- PHRC Docket No. E-18892-A: Jean Dovin v. Twin Valley School District, Honey Brook Elementary School [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-27277: Kai Kpakiwa v. Magee Women's Hospital [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-28351: John Shoemaker v. City of Lock Haven Police Department [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-34373-D: Dolores Nester v. Littlestown Area School District [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-35007D: Kathleen Welker v. City of Pittsburgh, Department of Personnel and Civil Service Commission [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-36609: Mary Ralston v. Borough of Norristown [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-39254-A: Frank Cudzil v. Mellon Bank (North) National Association [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-40310: Aiko Ogden v. Rehabilitation Auditing and Placement [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-46394: Carol Waychoff v. Jessop Steel Company [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-46398: John Faust v. Robert Wholey & Company [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-47121: Kim Lingle Sanders v. Animal Hospital of Harrisburg, William Adams [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-532529: Richard Pleger v. City of Oil City [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-53670-A: Frank Langill v. General Elevator Company [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-4358: Sally Atkinson v. Lincoln Realty Management Company [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-4667: Saturina Olmendo-Foreman v. Village Green Realty Development Corporation and James McHale [PDF]
1992
- PHRC Docket No. E-22047D: Marilyn McIntire Swope v. Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare, Cresson/Altoona [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-25813: Richard Biondo v. City of Pittsburgh, Department of Personnel, and Civil Service Commission [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-33268A: Ivan Hominsky v. C-K Composites, INC. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-34786: Ronald Rehmann v. Court of Common Pleas Court Administration Personnel Office [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-35205A: Flora Osman v. Pennsylvania State Employes' Retirement System [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-35704: Helene Kruppa v. HSS Vending Distributors [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-38824: Philip Brown v. Thermal Gard, Thermo-Guard, INC. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-39596: Phyllis Crone v. BMY, A Division of HARSCO [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-43053: Kimberly Burey v. Daran Management Co. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-44080-A: Harry Maughan v. Westmoreland County Detention Center [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-45409-D: Cynthia Miller v. Mon-Yough Community Mental Health and Mental Retardation/Drug and Alcohol/Correction Services, INC. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-46020-D: Janice Kusaj v. Associated Spring/Barnes Group, INC [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-52139: Walter Worthy v. Aristech Chemical Corporation [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. P-2728: Barbara Jones v. City of Philadelphia [PDF]
- PHRC Docket Nos. E-50698-D, E-50699-D, E-50700-D, E-50701-D: Carol Brigandi, Martha Kenna, Jacueline Carracappa, Marianne Hanna v. George Clay Steam Fire Engine and Hose Company [PDF]
1991
- Commonwealth Court of PA No. 46: Lower Merion School District v. Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-19088: Perry DeMarco v. Civil Service Commission of City of Pittsburgh [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-26655-D: Betty Corcoran v. Hazleton Area School District [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-35642: John Albert v. Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-37932: Patricia Marinacci v. Robert Wholey & Co., INC [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-38985-D: Donna Fortuner v. General Dynamics Land Systems Division [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-40089: James Smith v. Universal Refractories, INC. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket Nos. E-42426-D, E-43001, E-43002, E-43415, E-43472, E-46868: Robert Anthony, Palmer Wills, Michael Muchesko, Richard Lewis, Joseph Trachok, Frank Litner, Richard Stewart v. Conemaugh & Black Lick Railroad
- PHRC Docket Nos. E-43993, E-43994, E-43995, E-43996, E-45605: Carmella Hosbach, Denise Madonna, Teresa Weed, Donna Depiano, and Sally Condo v. Ristorante Digiovanni [PDF]
1990
- PHRC Docket No. E-26103: Robert Culgan v. United States Steel Corporation Homesteasd Works, Sexonburg Plant [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-26581: Mary Lynne Healy v. National American Corporation [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-27403A: Robert Drumheiser v. Consolidated Rail Corporation [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-27484: Phyllis Pupkiewicz v. Colonial School District [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-29225: Kathryn Matin v. Memorial Hospital [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-30222D: Clifton Mebane, a/k/a Ben-Yameen Mebane v. Reading Eagle Company [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-40955: Anna Lynch-Pratt v. The Fish Market Restaurant [PDF]
- PHRC Docket Nos. E-30106, P-2099: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission v. Living Well (North) INC. and Four Corners Health Clubs (Penn-Del), INC. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket Nos. P-1727, P-1728: Shawn Ladda v. Pennsylvania State University Athletic Department, Joyce Leibelsperger v. Pennsylvania State University Athlethic Department [PDF]
1989
- PHRC Docket No. E-20429: Michael Patterson v. Jones & Laughlin Steel Corp. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-24312: Almando Carrasquillo v. Pennsylvania State Police [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-30889-D: Stephen Soffer v. Brown Transport Corporation [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-31594: Paula Bruno v. Halstead Industries, INC. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-33055: Ethel Sabo v. Superior Valve Company [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-33371: Gerald Boling v. Department of Public Welfare, Mayview State Hospital [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-33600: Stephen Bomberowich v. Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-34574: Kathleen Burns v. Nicholas Construction, Co., INC, Springfiend Brickworks, INC, Hugo Ceritano, Vincent Ceritano, Ann Ceritano [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-35302: Marian Mikus v. Whitman's Chocolates [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-35380: Charles Underwood v. Zoological Society of Philadelphia [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-38521-A: Joseph Metala v. Valley Motors, INC. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket Nos. E-22681 & P-1803: Sarah Henderson v. Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire Company [PDF]
- PHRC Docket Nos. E-24995-A, E-24996-A, E-24997-A, E-24998-A: Gloria Martin, Muriel Daub, Elsie Watts, Fern Gingrich v. Truck Terminal Motels of America [PDF]
1988
- PHRC Docket No. E-15934: Marie Schroeder v. City of Pittsburgh [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-24567: John Dunn v. American Dental Center [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-26120D: Dawn Marshall v. Newport Township [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-27343: Joseph Cestello v. Robert Morris College [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-29349-D: Keith Bair v. ABF Freight System, INC. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-32826-D: Raymond Taltoan v. Hershey Chocolate Company, A Division of Hershey Food Corporation [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-33737: Connie Dorfman v. Irvin Singer [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-7914: Samuel Howard v. Pittsburgh Board of Public Education [PDF]
1987
- PHRC Docket No. E-15559: Victoria Conti v. City of Pittsburgh [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-17297: Donald Caldwell v. City of Pittsburgh, Department of Environmental Services [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-20883: William Bellamy v. Friendship Villa [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-20994: Denise Ross v. Burns International Security Services, Incorporated [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-24211: Keith Pears v. Sharon Steel Corporation [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-25322: Anthony Fisher v. Abington School District [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-25389D: Eula Morris v. Johnstown Redevelopment Authority [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-25878: Kevin Cahill v. Izod Limited Chidrens Division of General Mills, INC. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-26042: Beverly Klein v. Braddock General Hospital [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-26602: Raymond Phillips v. Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-26636: Leatrice Stewart v. Chartiers-Houston School District [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-26679: Karla Kowalski v. Dr. William Adams [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-28755: Robert Love v. Wyeth Laboratories Incorporated [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-33410: Michael Giorgi v. Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority [PDF]
- PHRC Docket Nos. E-18445P, E-18447P, E-18448P, E-18449P, E-19197P: Gregory Bokoch v. Monongahela Railway Company [PDF]
- PHRC Docket Nos. E-21189, E-21421: Linda Delaney and Maria Tolarczyk v. Heavy & HighwayConstruction Workers' Local Union #158, Laborers International Union of North America, AFL-CIO [PDF]
- PHRC Docket Nos. E-26302 and E-26303: Joyce Heley v. Quakertown Community School District and Quakertown Community Education Assoc. [PDF]
1986
- PHRC Docket No. E-20011D: Kay Doaks v. Deparmtnet of Public Wefare, South Mountain Restoration Center [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-20335: Marion Ward v. School District of Philadelphia [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-22713-D: Karen Pritts v. Department of Transportation Maintenance District [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-24752D: James Thomas v. Berks County Prison, County of Berks [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-25195: Terrance Steward v. Central Mortgage Company, Philadelphia Savings Funds Society [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-25990: Pravin Kamdar v. Boron Oil Company [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-28299: Johnnie Renner v. Montour School District [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-28783-D: Donald Brackbill v. Orweco Frocks [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-8519: Ida Sieber, Freda George v. Freedom Forge Corporation of America [PDF]
- PHRC Docket Nos. E-25670-D, E-26387-D, E-27659-D: Joyce Parr v. Consumer Motor Mart [PDF]
- PHRC Docket Nos. E-25950-A, E-26180-A: Virginia Myers v. Eden Hotel, Vittles & Grog [PDF]
1985
- PHRC Docket No. E-13832: Bernadette L. Fultz v. J.A. Slezak, LTD. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-16027: Robert Taylor v. Rockwell International, Truck Axle Division [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-18547: Floyd Tomlinson v. Community Mental Health & Mental Retardation Center, Catchment Area #4 [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-18649: Cheryl Cunderi Causa v. Metropolitan Edison Company [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-21316: Betty Diehl v. Earlston Lumber Company, INC. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-21418: Raymond Hite v. Consolidated Rail Corporation [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-22214: Maria Luciano v. Hansen Properties, INC. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-22339: Emanuel Oakes v. Pennsylvania State Police [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-23851: Timothy Vogt v. Action Industries, INC. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-24780-D: Sarah Bowmaster v. Williamsburg Community School District [PDF]
- PHRC Docket Nos. E-18942, E-18943: Otis Oliver, Joseph Watson v. Miley Security Services [PDF]
- PHRC Docket Nos. E-18982, E-19069: Cindy Keenhold, Joanne Giese v. The Galley Restaurant [PDF]
1984
- PHRC Docket No. E-19317: Rollin Lewis v. Carolina Freight Carriers Corp. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-19935 Verlette Ore v. Albert Einstein Medical Center, Northern Division [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-21522: Harold Fisher v. County of Montgomery Sheriff's Department [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-3404: Vanessa Britto v. John, Erna Schutlz,d/b/a Mountain View Apartments [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. P-1617: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission v. Valley View School District and Valley View School District Board of Directors [PDF]
- PHRC Docket Nos. E-20780, P-1753: Mildred Luba v. Hanover Township Community Ambulance [PDF]
- PHRC Docket Nos. E-21734-D, E-21119-D: Wallace Swinehart v. The Milton Hershey Medical Center, Pennsylvania State University [PDF]
1983
- PHRC Docket No. E-10182: Robert Deiger v. Teeny Tot Day Care Center [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-10674: Janice Scott v. Pittsburgh Metal Lithographing Company, Incorporated [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-14454: Vickie Miler v. Ohio Rubber Company of Eagle-Picher Industries, INC. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-14576: Amelia Frassenei v. Lukens General Industries, National Roll Division [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-16935: Richard Law v. Department of Transportation [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-18525: Robert Gaunt v. Monroe County Commissioners, Monroe County Jail, Charles Motson [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-18816: Tyrone Spruill v. Pennsylvania Department of Transportation [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-19523: Betty Isler v. Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Resources [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-20510: Governor Felton Williams v. Pennsylvania State Police [PDF]
1982
- PHRC Docket No. E-14016: Nancy Kutchko v. Baum Boulevard Dodge, INC. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-14678: Linda Portlock v. Harrisburg School District [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-14987: Faith Hodge vs. Allegheny Housing Rehabilitation Corporation [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-16424: Henry Baynes vs. Caterpillar Tractor Company [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-17361: James Snyder v. Pennsylvania Power and Light Company [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-21344: Zahir Hamid v. State Employees Retirement System [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-6718: Carolyn Krepps v. Connellsville Area School District [PDF]
- PHRC Docket Nos. E-10469, E-13511: Charles Walker v. Metropolitan Edison Company [PDF]
1981
- PHRC Docket No. E-13696: Barbara Kennedy v. General Telephone Co. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-14372: Priscilla Burk v. Pennsylvania State University [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-14582: Robert Culver v. Interstate Motor Freight System [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-15236: Randi McCullough v. Dallastown Area School District [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-15352: Angeline MacKarey v. Scranton School District [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-16970: Phyllis Sweeting v. Pennsylvania State Police, Bureau of Training and Education and Bureau of Personnel [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-7755-D: Beatrice Forbes v. St. Joe Mierals Corporation, Zinc Smelting Division [PDF]
- PHRC Docket Nos. P-2293, E-34750-D, E-35601: Therese McCaa, Robert McCaa v. Gallitzin Volunteer Fire Company [PDF]
1980
- PHRC Docket No. E-10314: Beverly Blackburn v. Crescent Hills Coal Company [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-12163: Joyce English v. Philadelphia Electric Company [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-12755: Lionel Townsend v. Elizabeth Borough Municipal Authority [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-2775: Carla Watson v. Ventures Unlimited, Thomas Laskowski [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. P-1297: Freddie Mae Davis v. Fred Kekseo, d/b/a Fred's Barber Shop [PDF]
1979
- Commonwealth Court of PA Docket No. 1678: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission v. Otto & Hollinger, INC. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-10375: Judith Master v. Duquesne Light Company [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-5564: Phyllis Carney v. Magee Memorial Hospital [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. S-181: Janice Hoffman vs. Chester Upland School District [PDF]
- PHRC Docket Nos. E-13029, E-13553: Cheryle Hinkle vs. Weatherly Borough, Weatherly Borough Council [PDF]
- PHRC Docket Nos. E-4027, E-4249: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, Eleanor Neyer, Elizabeth McNasby vs. Crown Cork and Seal Company, INC. and Sheet Metal Production Workers Union Local 266 [PDF]
- U.S. District Court No. 71-2698: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Raymond Williams, et al. v. Local Union 542, International Union of Operating Engineers, et al. [PDF]
1978
- Commonwealth Court of PA Docket No. 723: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission v. School District of Erie [PDF]
- Commonwealth Court of PA No. 1140: David Henley v. State Civil Service Commission [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-10108: Michael Sapovits v. Chester-Upland School District [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-12249: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission v. City of Harrisburg [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-7129PD: Esther Wuertz v. Downington Area School District [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-8087: Joseph Ouseph v. American Can Company [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-8174: David Howell v. School District of the City of Erie [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-8671D: Joseph Williams v. Hahn Machinery Corporation [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-9988, E-10514: Mary West, Audrey Scanlon v. Central Bucks School District [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-1315: Stephen Speare and Van Buren Homes v. Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-1377: Midland Heights Homes v. Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-1573: Deborah Wilson v. Marian and Lewis Straw [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-1657: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission vs. Bessie and George Zamantakis [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-2435: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission vs. Arnold Bryan T/A Waterview LTD. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-1654: Gwendolyn Lee and Ernest Yokelyn v. Walnut Garden Apartments [PDF]
- Supreme Court of PA No. 74 May Term 1977: Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge No 145 v. Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission [PDF]
- Supreme Court of Pennsylvania Docket No. 423: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission v. Ammon Graybille, Real Estate [PDF]
1977
- PHRC Docket No. E-11584: Mariana Ortiz v. Hahnemann Medical College and Hospital [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-5642: Vicki Peterson vs. West Middlesex School District [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-6771: Linda Dixon v. Price Waterhouse and Company [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-8210: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission v. Berks County Prison, Walter Schipe [PDF]
- PHRC Docket Nos. H-2343, H-2422: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission v. Dinavel Enterprises, INC., t/a Barclay Square, Claude de Botton, Ethel Goldberg [PDF]
- PHRC Docket Nos. P-1114, 1115: Carol Craig vs. Mars Community Boys Baseball Association [PDF]
1976
- Commonwealth Court of PA Docket No. 1047: John Chmill, David Hirosky, John Holtz, Thomas Pflum, David Puciata, Lawrence Yakich, and Paul Myers v. City of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Civil Service Commission [PDF]
- Commonwealth Court of PA Docket No. 1621: Bethesda Lutheran Social Services v. Zoning Board of Adjustment of the City of Meadville [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-4562-P:Virginia Davis v. Cannon-McMillan School District [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-5089A: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission v. St Joe Minerals Corporation [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-5455: Barbara Cochrane v. National Trailer Convoy, INC., James Barry [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-5585: Joan Skurnowicz v. Board of Trustees, Luzerne County Community College, James Toole [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-5611-P: Linda Jean Richards v. Millcreek School District, John Sandel [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-6019: Malcom Tucker v. K-D Manufacturing Company [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-6145: Veronica Thompson v. West Mifflin Area School District, West Mifflin School Board [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-6641: Carole Anderson, Pennsylvania State Education Association, Dale Moyer vss. Upper Bucks County Area Vocational Technical School [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-6847: Ida Williams v. Pennsylvania Department of Justice, Bureau of Corrections, State Correctional Intitution [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-7078-D: Denise B. Knoche vs. St. Moritz Building Services, INC. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-8020: Judith West v. Interstate Systems, Division of Frugual Industries [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-8384-D: Leslie Shipley v. Cinemette Corporation of America [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-8385-D: Leslie Shipley v. Bureau of Employment Security [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-8402-D: Albertha Ezell vs. Philadelphia Housing Authority [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-8528: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission vs. Pittsburgh Press Company [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-8594: Sallie Keller vs. Rupert Mower a/k/a I.V. Diehm [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-8714: Pauline Rickert v. Lakeview School District [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-9046: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission v. Thomas Miller d/b/a Concrete Contractor [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-9102: Sharon Woolfork v. Pennsylvania Social Services Union [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-9232: Carol Dundore vs. Martin's Farm Market, Inc. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-9293: Christina Cobourn, Melissa McCollom v. Glen Summit Company [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-9294: Thelma Florence v. Borough of Waynesboro, Alexander Hamilton Memorial Free Library, Fred Rodger Sweeney [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-9314: Martha Kupko vs. Pomeroy's Inc. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-9327: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission v. The Legal Intelligencer, Walter Rauffenbart, Ida Hess [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-9401: Susan Browand vs. Lower Allen Township [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-9428: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commision vs. Albert Makler [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-9438: Curley Jett vs. City of Williamsport Bureau of Police [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-9546: Cletus Eddinger vs. Empire Kosher Poultry, Inc. & Murray Katz [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-9619: Linda Wagner v. Perk Dog Food Company [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-98785: Linda Donnelly vs. Keystone Seneca Wire Company [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-9904: Howard Ebner vs. County of Lycoming [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-1713: Shirley Pettus and Reginald Pettus vs. Sarah Shocker, Ester Kanig [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-1945: Pedro Vega v. Borough of Bendersville, Dale Clark, George Shriver [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-1958: Robert Holmes vs. Rebro Associates d/b/a Maywood Garden Apartments [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-2135: Carol Berrios v. Betram Doloff, Selma Doloff [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-2201: Gail Sparks v. Bernard Watko, d/b/a Bernard Watko [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-2288: Geneva Gray vs. Catherine Duffy [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-2301: Patricia Maguire v. August Nelson [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-2335: Janice Shorman v. John Chronister d/b/a Willow Mill Mobile Home Park [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-2353: Janet Larrow vs. Harry McAninch, Mac Beth Realty Company [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-2380: Shirely Wilson v. Richard Ames, Margaret Ames [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-2390: Tina Buffone vs. Frank and Getha Creasy [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-2440: John Jenkins vs. Joseph Grossman, Alex Grossman, and Sachs Real Estate Co., INC. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-2458P: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission v. Model Enterprises, INC. Nathan Loss d/b/a Rolling Hills Estate [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-2489: Dorothy McHenry v. Charles Focht, Edna Focht [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-2492: Jacqueline Smith v. Bernadette Baer [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-2504: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission v. Borough Council of Edwardsville, Stanley Blockus, Frank Hullihen, Thomas Benesky, Frank Slymock, Edward Yarmel, Edward Konefal, Edward Armusik [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. P-1138: La Vernon J. Cook and Majorie Cook vs. William F. Finkbone d/b/a English Tavern [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. P-1165: Priscilla Watts v. Loyal Order of Moose Lodge No. 410, Robert Knisely [PDF]
- PHRC Docket Nos. H-2256, H-2258, H-2263, H-2264: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission v. Frank McKee, Merion Trace Apartments, d/b/a Grange Construction Company, INC. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket Nos. P-663, P-778: Robert Ford v. Range End Country Club, Phillip Evanson & Samuel Briggery [PDF]
1975
- Commonwealth Court of PA Docket No. 978: Edward Jennings and Mary Jennings v. Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-4433: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission vs. Beaver Falls City Council, et al. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-5260: Leo Lipner vs. Bellefonte Area School District, Karl Mauger, T.R. Lindquist [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-5403P: Joyce Drake and Debora Singleton vs. Frazier School District [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-5643: Carol Murray Westwood, Mildred Kreinbrook Nist, v. Hempfield Township, Teamsters, Chauffeurs, Warehousemen, and Helpers of America, Local No. 30 [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-6366: Ernest Dillard v. Goetze Welding Company, Inc. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-6719: Paul Niehaus v. Commonwealth Exterminating, INC. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-8538: Pennsylvanuia Human Relations Commission, Marcella Phelps Hanson v. Thorp Read Armstrong [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-8629: Linda Christ vs. F.W. Woolworth Middle Atlantic Distribution Center [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-1930: Patricia Madden v. Warren Seiders [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-2211: Elizabeth Miller vs. Ruth Crider and Herbert Crider [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. P-860: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commisssion v. Norristown Area School District [PDF]
- PHRC Docket Nos. P-1016-P, P-1017-P, P-1024-P, P-1042-P: Audrey Banaszak, Mary Anne Hunter, Michelle Scarborough, Carol Merriman v. Estate of Josephine Lageman, Thompson Lageman, Mary Lageman [PDF]
1974
- Commonwealth Court of PA Docket No. 152: Freeport Area School District vs. Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-3804: Nettie Renoll v. Transit Casualty Insurance Company [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-4146: Betty Slappy v. Westinghouse Electric Corporation, Distribution and Control Equipment Divisions [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-4534P: Allan Howard vs. John Wanamaker-Philadelphia [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-4572: Eric Bell vs. Franklin County Vocational Tecnhical School, William Owens [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-5181: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission v. Leechburg Area School District [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-5322: Gloria Aston v. Carlynton School District [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-5409-P: Nancy Porterfield vs. Southwest Butler County School District [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-6318: Vicki Staton v. Central Greene School District [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-7540-D: Nancy Dobrowolski v. Construction General Laborers, Local No. 833 [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-1395: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission vs. Chester Housing Authority [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-2119: Nelson Williams, Delores Williams v. Stuart Feeser, Avis Feeser [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. P-1125: Swazyne Savage v. Earl Lehman [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-5094A: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission v. United States Steel Corporation, American Bridge Division, Shiffler Works [PDF]
1973
- Commonwealth Court of PA Docket No. 1973: Isreal Packel, PA Attorney General v. Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association [PDF]
- Commonwealth Court of PA Docket No. 865: J. Howard Brandt,INC., Dolores Brandt, & J. Howard Brandt v. Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-3932: Samuel Smith v. Consolidated Freightways Corporation of Delaware, d/b/a Consolidated Freightways [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-3902: Dennis Robinson v. Pennsylvania Bureau of Employment Security, Charles Connolly [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-3786: Ruth Walton v. GC. Murphy Compant [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-4046: William Howard vs. Ingalls Steel of Pennsylvania INC. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-4238: Russell Hill vs. Housing Authority of the County of Lawrence [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-4251: Barbara Comedy v. Washington School District, John Khouri, Lee Ellsworth [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-4260: Nola Harris v. Pennsylvania Department of Insurance, Division of Companies, Auditing Section [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-4563: Grace Martin vs. Ibraheen Ghafoor [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-4743: Janie Fleming v. Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare, Woodville State Hospital, Susanne Kreinbrook [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-4748: Dunlap Wingo v. Department of Labor and Industry Bureau of Employment Security [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-4852: Larraine Pope and Anna Meade vs. School District City of Clairton [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-4874: Mrs. Guy Weaver v. Roadway Centers, INC. National [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-4954: Sophie Johnson vs Department of Public Welfare Warren State Hospital, Harold Reinhard, Robert Phillips [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-4956: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission v. Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare Dr. Susanne Kreinbrook, Woodville State Hospital [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-4969: Dorothy Siers v. Turkey Hill Minit Market [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-5201: Clarence Lemley vs. Health and Beauty Aids Rack Service, INC. & Leonard Shulan [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-5258: Donald Enix vs. Mack Trucks Incorporated [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-5309: John Crisamore, Daniel Ryan, and Gerald Sweeney vs. City of York [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-5364: Chris Coombe vs. Albright College Food Service Department [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-5376P: Daniel Howard vs. Gino's Inc., Louis Fischer [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-5466: Willie Caine vs. Posey Iron Works, Inc. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-1701: Gorchov Brothers Real Estate v. Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-1702: Lakeside Apartments v. Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-1749: Belmont Realty Company v. Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. P-710: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission v. New Kensington-Arnold School District [PDF]
- Supreme Court of PA Docket No. 151: Joseph McIlvaine v. Pennsylvania State Police [PDF]
1972
- Commonwealth Court of PA No. 27: Barbara Goetz vs. Norristown Area School District [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-3920: Doris Hopkins vs. Montour Motor Inn, INC. and Thomas McCleary [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-4154: Novella Nichols v. Wilkinsburg Borough School District, Charles Krepps [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-4196: Tyler Davis v. Fayette County Board of Assistance, Frank Al Bock, Joseph Bleilevens [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-4217: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission v. Mercer County Housing Authority [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-4394: Gregory Thomas v. Hershey Foods Corporation [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-4413: Jerrold Cohen v. Turkey Hill Minit Market [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-4465: Judith Ricco v. Walter Atalski, School Board of the Carmichaels Area School District [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-4628: Rosalind Brendle v. Hanover General Hospital [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-4686 Lue Edna Morgan a/k/a Etta Moro Morgan v. WIIC-TV Corporation, J. Reinsch [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-4703P: Dolores Barracano Schmidt v. Slippery Rock State College and Albert Watrel [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-5035: Wanda Malarchik v. Laros Printing Company, Incorporated, Thomas Harding [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-1550: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission vs City of Williamsport, Williamsport Planning Commission, Williamsport Housing Authority [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-1557: Dr. Ronnalie Howard vs. Slippery Rock State College [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-1582: Bonnie Jacoby and Celmar Eaton vs. Robert Wiggins and Helen Wiggins [PDF]
1971
- Commonwealth Court of PA Docket Nos. 630, 631, & 632: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission vs. Pensylvania Public Utility Commission [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-3662: Ann Sampson v. American Can Co. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-1449: Samuel Elgart, Town Residence, Inc & Apartment Shoppers, Inc. vs. Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. P-676 June D. Bey vs. Joan Woodring & Joan Woodring Beauty Salon [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. P-691: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission vs. Board of Public Education of the School District of Pittsburgh [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. P-697: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission v. The School District of Philadelphia [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. P-719: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission v. Uniontown Area School District [PDF]
- PHRC Docket Nos. E-3634, E-3677: Loretta McGill v. Thomas Richardson, Co., Bakery and Convectionery Workers International Union, Local No. 6 AFL-CIO, Nick Mercadante [PDF]
1970
- Commonwealth Court of PA Docket No. 1143: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission vs. G.L. Marhoeffer d/b/a Marhoeffer Realty, and David Stoehr [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-3255: John Gabriele v. Boeing Co., Vertol Division [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-3361: Reba Romain v. Middletown Area School District [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-3744: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission v. Dravo Corporation [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. P-623: Mrs. George Walker v. Alto-Reste Park Cemetery Association [PDF]
1969
- PHRC Docket No. H-1162: Poindexter Brown vs. Campbell Associates, Inc., Emlen & Co. and Barbara Wadham, Agent [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-1216: Robert Clark vs. Frank and Mary Segro [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-1249: Iva Jean Kelly vs. Corbett Realty Company, James Corbett, William Keeling [PDF]
PHRC Docket Nos. P-563, P-564: John Edwards, Charles Carter vs. George R. Ulrich & George's Café [PDF]
- PHRC Docket Nos. H-1183, H-1195: Clarence & Jean Pettiford vs. Landon Court Apartments a/k/a Landon Courts, Inc., & George Hycol, Agt a/k/a George J. Hykel [PDF]
1968
- Court of Common Pleas of Delaware County No. 6374: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission v. Edward Sarnocinski and Mina Sarnocinski [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-2748: David Fisher v. W.T. Grant Co. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-977: Gerald Stancil and Delia Stancil v. Spano Real Estate Co., INC., Mary Jane Masor, John Maillie [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-985: Wade Lawson, Joan Klosek vs. Sky Park Manor, Inc., Daniel Dixon, & James Wiggins [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-988: Wade Lawson, Joan Klosek vs. Skytop Village Inc, J.A. Seitz, and Theresa Ament [PDF]
- PHRC Docket Nos. H-1100, H-1107, H-1110: Joan Barnes, Theresa Robinson, John and Betty Presbery v. Anna Guerra [PDF]
1967
- Commonwealth Docket No. 257: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission vs. Howard Christner & Christner Company [PDF]
- Commonwealth Docket No. 339: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission v. Ronald Altman, David Dolgenos, and Norman Feinberg, & Gateside- Bryn Mawr Company [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. E-2068: Filmore Steverson v. Bell Telephone Laboratories, INC. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-697: Gloria Wofford v. Howard Christner, d/b/a H. Christner Company [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. H-873: Joyce Cates v. Thomas Taylor, Glendel Construction Company, Hemming Fulmer [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. P-461: George Conley v. Thomas Pinti and Domenic Romeo d/b/a Modern Barber Shop [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. S-10: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission v. Chester School District [PDF]
1966
- Commonwealth Docket No. 318: Kenneth Huber and Charles Huber v. Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission [PDF]
- PHRC Docket Nos. P-403, P-416: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, Edward Davenport v. Whitemarsh Memorial Park Cemeteries [PDF]
1965
- PHRC Docket No. H-466: Eugene & Lillian Miller vs. Radnor Valley Builders, Inc, Thomas H. Kelley Builders, Inc, Thomas Kelley Sr., & Thomas Kelley Jr. [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. P-354: Curtis Felton v. Margaret Bematre d/b/a Paradise Hotel, Joseph Bematre [PDF]
1964
1963
- Court of Common Pleas of Delaware County No. 42: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania v. Edwin McKinley, Joseph Tate, Thomas [PDF]
- Varley, Jack Zell, Earl Baker, Henry Baker, Anthony Gigliotti, Elwood Miller, Albert Ranalli, James Wilson, Thomas Monteith, Theodore Pastore, Charles Toogood [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. P-52: Gussie Johnson v. Nicholas J. Cafaro and Cafaro Barber Shop [PDF]
1962
- PHRC Docket No. P-10: Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission v. Henry Smith, Linda Smith, Red Run Lodge [PDF]
- PHRC Docket No. P-82: Thomas S. Armstrong v. Edward Bell & Ed Bell's Tavern [PDF]
1960