    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission

    Final Legal Orders

    Once a case has a public hearing, a final order is approved by the board of Commissioners. Those Final Legal Orders can be found here.

    Search final legal orders (1960-present)

    • Most complaints are settled or closed for other reasons without advancing to the public-hearing stage.
    • Specific information about cases settled or closed for other reasons is not typically available to the public.

    2024

    2023

    2022

    2019

    2018

    2017

    2015

    2014

    2013

    2012

    2011

    2010

     

    2009

    2008

    2007

    2006

    2005

    2004

    2003

    2002

    2001

    2000

    1999

    1998

    1997

    1996

    1995

    1994

    1993

    1992

    1991

    1990

    1989

    1988

    1987

    1986

    1985

    1984

    1983

    1982

    1981

    1980

     

    1979

    1978

    1977

    1976

    1975

    1974

    1973

    1972

    1971

    1970

     

    1969

    1968

    1967

    1966

    1965

    1964

    1963

    1962

    1960

     

     

     