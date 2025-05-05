Housing & Commercial Property Discrimination

Housing for older persons can be provided under specific federal or state programs and must meet the following criteria:

intended for and solely occupied by persons 62 years of age or older.

intended and operated for occupancy by at least one person 55 years of age or older per unit.

The requirements used in determining whether housing qualifies as housing for older persons include, but are not limited to, the following:

at least 80 percent of the units are occupied by at least one person 55 years of age or older.

publication of and adherence to policies and procedures that demonstrate an intent by the owner or manager to provide housing for persons 55 years of age or older.

Housing complies with regulations declared by the PHRC for verification of occupancy.