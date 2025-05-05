Request a Training from the PHRC

Are you looking for an informed presenter to speak to your community or organization on subjects affecting their ability to live, work, and learn free from discrimination?

The PHRC offers in-depth trainings including but not limited to:

Civil Rights & Filing a Complaint

Civil Rights Law and PHRC Jurisdiction

PHRC Overview & How to File a Complaint

Civil Tension Reduction Basics

Preventing Discrimination in the Workplace and Schools

Bullying and Harassment (Workplace, Education, & Student Editions)

Conflict Resolution

Implicit Bias for Law Enforcement

Sexual Harassment Prevention

Protected Characteristics & Discrimination in the Workplace

Humanity & Belonging: Creating Communities of Allyship

Bias and Hate Speech

Cross-cultural, Cross-generational Humility

Humanity & Civility

Intersectionality of Discrimination and Trauma

Fair Housing Rights

Fair Housing Fundamentals

Fair Housing for LGBTQ+ Individuals

Fair Housing for Municipal Leaders

Fair Housing & Criminal Backgrounds

Fair Housing & Domestic Violence

Fair Housing & Individuals with Disabilities

Fair Housing & Hoarding

Service & Support Animals

Fair Lending

Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing

Redlining: Yesterday & Today

PHRC trainings are tailored to the specific needs of your organization or community. The goal of every training and event is to always: