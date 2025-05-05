Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission

    Education Discrimination

    The Pennsylvania Human Relations Act (PHRA) offers protection in K-12 schools and the Pennsylvania Fair Educational Opportunities Act (PFEOA) offers protections for colleges, universities, trade, technical, professional, and business schools.

    File an Education Discrimination Complaint
    Father and Daughter Preparing

    In education, it is illegal to discriminate against someone based on:

    Retaliation is also illegal, and the law protects you if you stand up against discrimination.

    Education discrimination can be:

    • The actions of a student, teacher, administrator, or other school employee.
    • A school’s policy or the way the policy is applied.
    • A school’s policy or procedure that negatively affects a particular group.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    • A teacher disciplines or grades students differently based on their race, color, sex, religious creed, national origin, ancestry, or disability.
    • Students are denied admission, or opportunities, such as scholarships or extracurricular activities, because of their race, color, sex, religious creed, national origin, ancestry, or disability.
    • A student cannot physically access a facility because of barriers or a lack of ramps or elevators.
    • A school refuses to make reasonable accommodations for a student's disability or religion.
    • Classmates harass or bully a peer because of their race, color, sex, religious creed, national origin, ancestry, or disability and the school district does not address these behaviors.
    • A teacher requests sexual favors in return for grades or repeatedly makes sexual comments to a student.
    • A classmate repeatedly makes sexual comments or gestures or subjects a peer to sexually offensive images and the school does not address these behaviors

    The PHRA and the PFEOA may not offer protections for students attending certain schools, such as those that are distinctly private. This exclusion is fact specific and can be evaluated by the PHRC on a case-by-case basis. 

    You will need to file an employment discrimination complaint.   

    In Pennsylvania everyone has a right to receive an education, free from discrimination.

    Contact the PHRC

    If you have questions about illegal education discrimination, contact us.

    Call the PHRC

    717-787-4410

    Contact the PHRC regional office closest to you

    Find your regional office

    Fill out a contact us form

    Contact Form