File a Public Accommodation Discrimination Complaint

Under the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act (PHRA), a public accommodation is a business or public space open to the public. This includes restaurants, government buildings, shopping centers, amusement parks, and more. If you feel you have been discriminated against, in general, you have 180 days to file from when the alleged discrimination happened.

In public accommodations, it is illegal to discriminate against someone based on:

Race (including protective hairstyles)

Color

Sex (including gender identity, sexual orientation, etc.)

Religious creed



National origin

Ancestry

Disability

Relationship to a person with a disability

The use, handling, or training of a guide or support animals for a disability

Retaliation is also illegal, and the law protects you if you stand up against discrimination.

Public accommodation discrimination can happen when you are: