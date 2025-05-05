File an Education Discrimination Complaint

The Pennsylvania Human Relations Act (PHRA) offers protection in K-12 schools and the Pennsylvania Fair Educational Opportunities Act (PFEOA) offers protections for colleges, universities, trade, technical, professional, and business schools. If you feel you have been discriminated against, in general, you have 180 days to file from when the alleged discrimination happened or when you turn 18.

In education, it is illegal to discriminate against someone based on:

Race (including protective hairstyles)

Color

Sex (including gender identity, sexual orientation, etc.)

Religious creed

National origin

Ancestry

Disability

The use, handling, or training of service or guide animals for a disability

Retaliation is also illegal, and the law protects you if you stand up against discrimination.

Education discrimination can be: