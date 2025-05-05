File an Employment Discrimination Complaint

The Pennsylvania Human Relations Act (PHRA) provides protections if you work for a company with four or more employees. It does not apply to federal agencies, some law enforcement agencies, and certain other entities. If you feel you have been discriminated against, in general, you have 180 days to file from when the alleged discrimination happened.

In employment, it is illegal to discriminate against someone based on:

Race (including protective hairstyles)

Color

Sex (including gender identity, sexual orientation, etc.)

Age (over 40)

Religious creed

National origin

Ancestry

Having a GED rather than a high school diploma

Disability

Relationship to a person with a disability

Use of a guide or service animals for a disability

Retaliation is also illegal, and the law protects you if you stand up against discrimination.

Employment discrimination can be:

When decisions about hiring, layoffs, pay, or other work terms or conditions are based on factors other than qualifications or job performance.

The actions of a boss, supervisor, or coworker towards a specific person or a whole group.

A company's policies or practices or the way they are applied.



In hospital and health care employment settings, it is illegal to discriminate against someone based on: