Deputy Chief Counsel Morgan Williams has been with the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission for ten years, serving in different capacities in the Office of Chief Counsel. In her role as Deputy Chief Counsel, she supervises the office's prosecuting attorneys who advocate on behalf of persons pursing complaints of unlawful discrimination at public hearings in cases where probable cause is found. In addition to her role as a supervisor, she also works with Senior Management on a variety of complex issues, including policy, legislation, regulations, internal HR matters, and various special projects as assigned by the Executive Director and/or Chief Counsel.

Prior to serving in her role as Deputy Chief Counsel, Williams was a senior prosecutor within the Office of Chief Counsel where she handled complex litigation and appeals. During her time at the Commission, she has also served as Interim Chief Counsel and Interim Regional Director. She has received the Legal Star Award and the Executive Director's Award. Deputy Chief Counsel Williams serves the people of the Commonwealth out of the Commission's Pittsburgh Regional Office.

Before her tenure with the Commission, Williams cut her teeth in private practice and worked with the Commission's partners at the Philadelphia Human Relations Commission. Williams holds a Juris Doctor Degree from Widener University School of Law in Delaware.​



Email: morganwill@pa.gov