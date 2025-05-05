Joseph Green brings nearly two decades of legal experience and a lifelong commitment to justice, equity, and community empowerment to his role as the Chief Counsel with the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC).

A product of Philadelphia Public Schools, Green grew up in North Philadelphia, where he witnessed firsthand the challenges of poverty, mental health disabilities, and systemic inequities. These early experiences instilled in him a deep understanding of perseverance and resilience, qualities that have guided his professional journey and continue to shape his dedication to public service.

Green earned his bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's degree in education from Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, the nation’s oldest historically Black university. He began his career in social services, working as a youth therapist and advocate at institutions such as Carson Valley, the Devereaux Foundation, and Northeast Treatment Center. His work with vulnerable youth revealed the profound connection between social conditions and the justice system, inspiring him to pursue a legal career. Green went on to earn his Juris Doctor from the Thurgood Marshall School of Law and later a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in Trial Advocacy from Temple University.

With a career spanning over nineteen years, Green has served as both a defense attorney and prosecutor, handling matters ranging from homicides to diversionary programs. He began his prosecutorial career at the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office before joining the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, where he prosecuted crimes in the Major Trials Division and later served as Assistant Chief in the Diversionary Unit. In these roles, Green championed second-chance initiatives for deserving individuals while maintaining accountability and fairness in the justice system.

Green’s diverse background in psychology, education, social work, and law affords him a unique perspective on issues of equity and justice. At the PHRC, he is committed to advancing the Commission’s mission of eliminating discrimination and ensuring that all Pennsylvanians have equal access to opportunities in employment, housing, education, and public accommodations.

Reflecting his vision of justice rooted in both accountability and compassion, Green recalls the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”