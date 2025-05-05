Responding to a Complaint

If a complaint is filed with the PHRC naming you, your company, or your organization as a respondent, the PHRC will send the named respondent(s) a copy of the complaint. This is called serving the complaint.

Respondents have 30 days from the date the complaint is served to provide the PHRC with a written, verified answer, and send a copy to the complainant.

If you are unable, to file an answer within this time, the PHRC may grant you an extension of no more than 30 additional days. You will need to provide an acceptable justification in order to be granted an extension.

In no case will you have more than 60 days in which to respond.

Before you sign the answer, make sure it is correct to the best of your knowledge and belief.

Pennsylvania law provides penalties for persons who knowingly file false answers.

Failure to answer a complaint may result in a judgment against you.

You, your company, or organization have the right to be represented before the PHRC by a private attorney.

The PHRC will also file employment complaints with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) if the allegations are protected under federal laws.

