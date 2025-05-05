Pittsburgh Regional Office Director 

“Pursuing justice, equity, diversity and inclusion is a moral imperative. I believe that all people should be treated fairly with dignity and respect". Dr. La Dawn Robinson.

Dr. La Dawn Robinson serves as the Regional Director for the Pittsburgh region. The Pittsburgh Regional Office serves 23 counties in the Commonwealth. Dr. Robinson's role is to manage the daily operations of the office, direct the investigative work of the staff, as well as to conduct outreach and training for the communities in which the office serves. Additionally, this role allows Dr. Robinson to continue her passion for equal employment opportunity in the workplace – specifically the fair treatment that employees' rights are not being violated but are being respected.

Prior to the role of Regional Director, Dr. Robinson devoted 20+ years in the field of Human Resources where she served in multiple management roles and lead multiple HR functions, such as Equal Opportunity /Affirmative Action, Talent Acquisition, and Employee Relations. Additionally, Dr. Robinson is a member of an array of committees, councils and boards that advocate for social justice, equity justice, and diversity, accessibility & inclusion.

She holds a Doctorate degree in Executive Leadership from the University of Charleston, a Master of Science degree in Professional Leadership from Carlow University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from West Virginia University.

Email: ladrobinso@pa.gov