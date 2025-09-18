Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission

What is discrimination?
The Pennsylvania Human Relations Act makes it unlawful to discriminate on the basis of a protected class in education, employment, housing & commercial property, and public accommodations.
September 18, 2025 PHRC Responds to Memo on Parental Authority in the Education System
September 15, 2025 PHRC to Host No Hate in Our State Town Hall in Hanover
September 12, 2025 PHRC Condemns Supreme Court Ruling Allowing Racial Profiling
September 04, 2025 PHRC announces Caroline Griffin as Director of Rural and Civic Engagement
September 02, 2025 PHRC to Host No Hate in Our State Town Hall in York