History of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission
The PHRC is the state’s civil rights enforcement agency, promoting equal opportunity for all and enforcing laws that protect people from unlawful discrimination. The PHRC enforces state laws that prohibit discrimination. These state laws include:
- Pennsylvania Human Relations Act (PHRA), which covers discrimination in education, employment, housing, commercial property, and public accommodations.
- Pennsylvania Fair Educational Opportunities Act (PFEOA), which is specific to postsecondary education and secondary vocational and trade schools.
In general, Pennsylvania law prohibits discrimination based on:
- Age (40 and over)
- Ancestry
- Color
- Disability and the use, handling, or training of support or guide animals for disability
- Familial status (only in housing)
- National origin
- Race
- Religious creed
- Retaliation
- Sex
Introduction to the PHRC
PHRC Mission & Vision
The PHRC promotes equal opportunity for all and enforces Pennsylvania's civil rights laws that protect people from unlawful discrimination. As Pennsylvania's civil rights leader, it is our vision that all people in Pennsylvania will live, work, and learn free from unlawful discrimination.
PHRC Values
Equality- We believe strongly in the equality and dignity of all individuals. We uphold the principles of justice and fairness through our work, conduct and communication.
Integrity- We uphold the highest standards of honesty and transparency. We are candid, trustworthy, credible and unbiased.
Teamwork- We build and sustain strong, constructive and collaborative relationships.
Excellence- We subscribe to the highest standards of responsiveness, quality, timeliness and professionalism.
Service- We strive to excel in our work. We endeavor to ensure a highly prepared, diverse, competent and committed workforce.
Respect- We value employees' talents and differences and treat them with consideration and importance.
