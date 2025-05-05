In employment, it is illegal to discriminate against someone based on:
- Race (including protective hairstyles)
- Color
- Sex (including gender identity, sexual orientation, etc)
- Age (over 40)
- Religious creed
- National origin
- Ancestry
- Having a GED rather than a high school diploma
- Disability
- Relationship to a person with a disability
- Use of a guide or service animals for a disability
Retaliation is also illegal, and the law protects you if you stand up against discrimination.
Employment discrimination can be:
- When decisions about hiring, layoffs, pay, or other work terms or conditions are based on factors other than qualifications or job performance.
- The actions of a boss, supervisor, or coworker towards a specific person or a whole group.
- A company's policies or practices or the way they are applied.
In hospital and health care employment settings, it is illegal to discriminate against someone based on:
- Participation in abortion or sterilization procedures.
- Refusal to participate in abortion or sterilization procedures.
Frequently Asked Questions
- Firing or demoting someone based on factors other than job performance.
- Lowering someone's pay or paying them less than a coworker with a comparable job if the pay difference is based on factors other than job performance.
- Applying a policy that negatively affects one group of people more than others.
- Offering different discipline, work terms, conditions, benefits, or pay to one group and not another.
- Refusing to provide reasonable accommodation for a worker with a disability.
- Discriminatory job advertisements.
- Racial or sexual harassment.
- Age or pregnancy discrimination.
According to the PHRA, you are not considered an employee if:
- You are employed in agriculture or domestic service of any person.
- You live in the personal residence of your employer.
- Your employer is your parent, spouse, or child.
An employer includes the following:
- The Commonwealth or any political subdivision or board, department, commission, or school district.
- Any business/person employing four or more people.
- An employer does not religious, fraternal, or charitable corporations or associations unless it receives government funds.
