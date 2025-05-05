Public Commission Meetings
- Unless noted, public commission meetings are held at 3 p.m. at the 333 Market Building (333 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101), on the fourth Monday of every month.
- Meetings not held in Harrisburg begin at 5 p.m.
- Agendas can also be found below.
- Email PHRC@pa.gov or contact us if you want to address the commission or require accommodations for language translation or a disability.
- Please allow at least five business days for us to arrange accommodations.
- Public Session: 3 p.m.
- Location: Microsoft TEAMS
- Description: Public comments welcome
- Public Agenda: September Public Agenda
- Public Session: 3 p.m.
- Location: Virtual Teams meeting
- Description: Public comments welcome
- Public Agenda:
- Public Session: 3 p.m.
- Location: Virtual Teams meeting
- Description: Public comments welcome
- Public Agenda:
- Public Session: 3 p.m.
- Location: Virtual Teams meeting
- Description: Public comments welcome
- Public Agenda: