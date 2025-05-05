Skip to main content

    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission

    Register for an upcoming PHRC event

    The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) offers free conferences, webinars, and in-person events throughout the year to educate on different topics related to civil rights and social justice. 

    Fair Housing Empower Hour

    flyer for PHRC Fair Housing Empower Hour: Fair Housing and Local Governments

    Fair Housing & Local Government

    Learn how governments can support needed housing opportunities for all Pennsylvanians.

    • Wednesday, September 24, 2025
    • 12:00-1:00 p.m.
    • Microsoft TEAMS
    Register Today!

    Hispanic Heritage Month

    flyer for virtual Hispanic Heritage Month event featuring Dr. Raquel Yiengst

    My Journey through America

    • Monday, October 6, 2025
    • 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
    • Microsoft TEAMS
    • Featuring Dr. Raquel Yiengst, PHRC Vice-Chair
    Register Today!

    Virtual Lunch & Learn

    flyer for PHRC virtual Lunch & Learn: Understanding the Anti-DEI landscape

    Understanding the Anti-DEI Landscape

    • Thursday, October 9. 2025
    • 12-1 p.m.
    • TEAMS
    • Featuring Carla D. Pratt, Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher Chair in Civil Rights, Race and Justice, College of Law, University of Oklahoma
    Register Today!

    Introduction the PHRC

    Flyer for PHRC virtual webinar: Introduction to the PHRC

    Overview of the PHRC & Civil Rights Outreach Division

    • October 14, 2025 (Second Tuesday of Every Month)
    • 12:00-1:00 p.m.
    • Microsoft TEAMS
    • PHRC Civil Rights Outreach Coordinators will be available to answer questions about the PHRC. 
    Join the meeting
    PHRC logo

    Interested in providing a training session to your organization?

    PHRC offers training on a variety of social justice programs tailored to the specific needs of your organization or community. 

    Request a training

