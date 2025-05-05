Register for an upcoming PHRC event

Fair Housing Empower Hour
Fair Housing & Local Government
Learn how governments can support needed housing opportunities for all Pennsylvanians.
- Wednesday, September 24, 2025
- 12:00-1:00 p.m.
- Microsoft TEAMS
Hispanic Heritage Month
My Journey through America
- Monday, October 6, 2025
- 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
- Microsoft TEAMS
- Featuring Dr. Raquel Yiengst, PHRC Vice-Chair
Virtual Lunch & Learn
Understanding the Anti-DEI Landscape
- Thursday, October 9. 2025
- 12-1 p.m.
- TEAMS
- Featuring Carla D. Pratt, Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher Chair in Civil Rights, Race and Justice, College of Law, University of Oklahoma
Introduction the PHRC
Overview of the PHRC & Civil Rights Outreach Division
- October 14, 2025 (Second Tuesday of Every Month)
- 12:00-1:00 p.m.
- Microsoft TEAMS
- PHRC Civil Rights Outreach Coordinators will be available to answer questions about the PHRC.