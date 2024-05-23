Skip to agency navigation
    ​Occupational Licensure Requirements Snapshots

    We created guides and timelines to help potenial licensees understand the application process in Pennslylvania. 

    Below are links to occupational "one-sheeters" that provides a snapshot of Pennsylvanian licensure requirements for individual occupations, such as:

    • Degree requirement
    • Examination requirement
    • Hours of Training and Experience required
    • Continuing Education hours for licensure renewal
    • Initial Licensing fees
    • Licensure Renewal fees
    • Reciprocity statutes

    These snapshots were created as part of the 50 State Comparison Report and is part of our mission to protect, preserve and improve the health and safety of Pennsylvania's citizens and provide licensees easy to understand guides and timelines for licensure. 

    Please note: These snapshots intend to provide a general description of licensure requirements. For more specific information about obtaining licensure, please visit the PALS site.

    Licensure Snapshots:

    BOARDLICENSE SNAPSHOTLICENSE GUIDE
    State Board of Accountancy​Certified Public AccountantLicensure Guides and Timelines Home
    State Architects Licensure BoardRegistered ArchitectLicensure Guides and Timelines Home
    State Board of Auctioneer ExaminersApprentice AuctioneerLicensure Guides and Timelines Home
    State Board of Auctioneer ExaminersAuctioneer Licensure Guides and Timelines Home
    State Board of Auctioneer ExaminersTrading AssistantLicensure Guides and Timelines Home
    State Board of Barber ExaminersBarberBarber Navigator
    State Board of Barber ExaminersBarber TeacherBarber Navigator
    State Board of Certified Real Estate AppraisersCertified General AppraiserLicensure Guides and Timelines Home
    State Board of Certified Real Estate AppraisersCertified Pennsylvania EvaluatorLicensure Guides and Timelines Home
    State Board of Certified Real Estate AppraisersCertified Residential Real Estate AppraiserLicensure Guides and Timelines Home
    State Board of Certified Real Estate AppraisersLicensed Appraiser TraineesLicensure Guides and Timelines Home
    State Board of ChiropracticChiropractorLicensure Guides and Timelines Home
    State Board of CosmetologyCosmetologistCosmetology Navigator
    State Board of CosmetologyCosmetology TeacherCosmetology Navigator
    State Board of CosmetologyEsthetician TeacherCosmetology Navigator
    State Board of CosmetologyEstheticianCosmetology Navigator
    State Board of CosmetologyNail Technician TeacherCosmetology Navigator
    State Board of CosmetologyNail TechnicianCosmetology Navigator
    State Board of Crane OperatorsCrane OperatorLicensure Guides and Timelines Home
    State Board of DentistryDentistLicensure Guides and Timelines Home
    State Board of DentistryDental HygienistLicensure Guides and Timelines Home
    State Board of DentistryDental Assistant - Expanded FunctionLicensure Guides and Timelines Home
    State Board of DentistryPublic Health Dental Hygiene PractitionerLicensure Guides and Timelines Home
    State Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors, & GeologistsProfessional EngineerEngineer Navigator
    State Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors, & GeologistsEngineer-In-TrainingEngineer Navigator
    State Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors, & GeologistsProfessional GeologistEngineer Navigator
    State Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors, & GeologistsGeologist-In-TrainingEngineer Navigator
    State Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors, & GeologistsProfessional Land SurveyorEngineer Navigator
    State Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors, & GeologistsLand Surveyor-In-TrainingEngineer Navigator
    State Board of Funeral DirectorsFuneral DirectorLicensure Guides and Timelines Home
    State Board of Funeral DirectorsFuneral SupervisorLicensure Guides and Timelines Home
    State Board of Funeral DirectorsFuneral TraineeLicensure Guides and Timelines Home
    State Board of Funeral DirectorsFuneral Resident InternLicensure Guides and Timelines Home
    State Board of Landscape ArchitectsLandscape Architect Licensure Guides and Timelines Home
    State Board of Massage TherapyMassage TherapistLicensure Guides and Timelines Home
    State Board of MedicineAcupuncturistMedicine Navigator
    State Board of MedicineAthletic TrainerMedicine Navigator
    State Board of MedicineBehavior SpecialistMedicine Navigator
    State Board of MedicineCertified Nurse MidwifeMedicine Navigator
    State Board of MedicineOrthotic FitterMedicine Navigator
    State Board of MedicineGenetic CounselorMedicine Navigator
    State Board of Medicine​OrthotistMedicine Navigator
    State Board of MedicinePerfusionistMedicine Navigator
    State Board of MedicinePedorthistMedicine Navigator
    State Board of MedicinePhysician & SurgeonMedicine Navigator
    State Board of MedicinePhysician AcupuncturistMedicine Navigator
    State Board of MedicinePhysician AssistantMedicine Navigator
    State Board of MedicinePractitioner of Oriental MedicineMedicine Navigator
    State Board of MedicineProsthetistMedicine Navigator
    State Board of Medicine​Respiratory TherapistMedicine Navigator
    Navigation Commission for the Delaware River and Its Navigable TributariesMaritime PilotLicensure Guides and Timelines Home
    State Board of NursingClinical Nurse SpecialistNursing Navigator
    State Board of Nursing​Certified Registered Nurse PractitionerNursing Navigator
    State Board of Nursing​Licensed Dietitian-NutritionistNursing Navigator
    State Board of Nursing​Licensed Practical NursesNursing Navigator
    State Board of NursingRegistered NursesNursing Navigator
    State Board of Nursing Home AdministratorsNursing Home AdministratorLicensure Guides and Timelines Home
    State Board of Occupational Therapy Education and LicensureOccupational TherapistLicensure Guides and Timelines Home
    State Board of Occupational Therapy Education and LicensureOccupational Therapy AssistantLicensure Guides and Timelines Home
    State Board of OptometryOptometrist-TherapeuticLicensure Guides and Timelines Home
    State Board of OptometryOptometrist - Therapeutic & GlaucomaLicensure Guides and Timelines Home
    State Board of OptometryOptometrist - DiagnosticLicensure Guides and Timelines Home
    State Board of Osteopathic MedicineOsteopathic Physician and SurgeonOsteopathic Medicine Navigator
    State Board of Osteopathic MedicineOsteopathic AcupuncturistOsteopathic Medicine Navigator
    State Board of Osteopathic MedicineOsteopathic Genetic CounselorOsteopathic Medicine Navigator
    State Board of Osteopathic MedicineOsteopathic PerfusionistOsteopathic Medicine Navigator
    State Board of Osteopathic MedicineOsteopathic Physician AssistantOsteopathic Medicine Navigator
    State Board of Osteopathic MedicineOsteopathic Respiratory TherapistOsteopathic Medicine Navigator
    State Board of PharmacyPharmacistPharmacy Navigator
    State Board of PharmacyAuthorization to Administer InjectablesPharmacy Navigator
    State Board of PharmacyPharmacy InternPharmacy Navigator
    State Board of Physical TherapyPhysical TherapistLicensure Guides and Timelines Home
    State Board of Physical Therapy​Physical Therapy AssistantLicensure Guides and Timelines Home
    State Board of PodiatryPodiatristLicensure Guides and Timelines Home
    State Board of PsychologyPsychologistLicensure Guides and Timelines Home
    Real Estate CommissionBroker (Standard)Real Estate Navigator
    Real Estate CommissionCemetery BrokerReal Estate Navigator
    Real Estate CommissionCemetery SalespersonReal Estate Navigator
    Real Estate CommissionReal Estate SalespersonReal Estate Navigator
    State Board of Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists, and Professional CounselorsSocial WorkerState Board of Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists and Professional Counselors Navigator
    State Board of Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists, and Professional CounselorsProfessional CounselorState Board of Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists and Professional Counselors Navigator
    State Board of Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists, and Professional CounselorsClinical Social WorkerState Board of Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists and Professional Counselors Navigator
    State Board of Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists, and Professional CounselorsMarriage & Family TherapistState Board of Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists and Professional Counselors Navigator
    State Board of Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists, and Professional CounselorsAssociate Marriage and Family TherapistState Board of Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists and Professional Counselors Navigator
    State Board of Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists, and Professional CounselorsAssociate Professional CounselorState Board of Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists and Professional Counselors Navigator
    State Board of Examiners in Speech-Language Pathology and AudiologySpeech Language PathologistsLicensure Guides and Timelines Home
    State Board of Examiners in Speech-Language Pathology and AudiologyAudiologistsLicensure Guides and Timelines Home
    State Board of Vehicle Manufacturers, Dealers, and SalespersonsVehicle SalespersonLicensure Guides and Timelines Home
    State Board of Vehicle Manufacturers, Dealers, and SalespersonsVehicle RepresentativeLicensure Guides and Timelines Home
    State Board of Veterinary MedicineVeterinarianLicensure Guides and Timelines Home
    State Board of Veterinary MedicineVeterinary TechnicianLicensure Guides and Timelines Home