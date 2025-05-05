An individual who is licensed to practice genetic counseling by the Board. Genetic counseling is the provision of services to individuals, couples, families and organizations by one or more appropriately trained individuals to address the physical and psychological issues associated with the occurrence or risk of occurrence of a genetic disorder, birth defect, or genetically influenced condition or disease in an individual or a family.

Degree Requirement:

Master's Degree

An applicant must have a master's degree or doctoral degree in human genetics or genetic counseling from an American Board of Genetic Counseling (ABGC)-accredited or an American Board of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ABMG)-accredited educational program or has met the requirements for certification by the ABGC or the ABMG.

Examination Requirement:

1 Examination

An applicant must have passed the examination for certification as a genetic counselor by the ABGC or the ABMG or has passed the examination for certification as a Ph.D. medical geneticist by the ABMG.

Experience:

No Experience Requirement

National Certification from the American Board of Genetic Counseling (ABGC) or the American Board of Medical Genetics (ABMG) is required.

Continuing Education:

3 Hours (for initial licensure)

Applicants must complete 3 hours of Board-approved continuing education in child abuse recognition and reporting for initial licensure.



30 Hours (for renewal of license)

30 hours of continuing education for licensure renewal. Of those 30 hours, 2 hours must be Board-approved continuing education in child abuse recognition and reporting.



Initial Licensing Fee:

$145.00

Licensure Renewal Fee:

$160.00

Biennial renewal of license.

Licensure by Act 41:

Act 41 allows for portability of out-of-state professional licensees coming to work in Pennsylvania. Act 41 does this by granting all boards and commissions within the Commonwealth the authority to endorse licensees from other states, territories or jurisdictions (with substantially equivalent licensing requirements) who are active, in good standing and without discipline against their license or criminal conviction.