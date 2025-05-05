Degree Requirement:

Associates or Bachelor's Degree in Veterinary Technology

In general, veterinary technicians obtain 2-4 years of post-high school education and have an Associate's or Bachelor's degree in veterinary technology. Evidence of graduation from an approved school or college of veterinary technology sent directly from the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) accredited program.

Examination Requirement:

1 Examination

Applicant must pass the Veterinary Technician National Exam (VTNE)

Experience Requirement:

Clinical Experience

A period of clinical experience in a veterinary practice is required for all students in an AVMA-accredited veterinary technology program.

Continuing Education Requirement:

16 hours of continuing education required for each biennial license renewal. Completion of continuing education is not required for initial licensure.



Initial Licensing Fee:

$35.00

Licensure Renewal Fee:

$100.00 Biennial renewal of license

Certification By Endorsement & Licensure by Act 41:



An applicant for certification as a veterinary technician by endorsement who has held a valid certification from another state whose requirements are at least equal to those required by the Board, including successful completion of an approved program for the education of veterinary technicians and successful completion of the VTNE or its predecessor, may be granted a certificate to practice as a veterinary technician in this Commonwealth after having paid the fee required and submitted the appropriate documentation to the Board.

Act 41 allows for portability of out-of-state professional licensees coming to work in Pennsylvania. Act 41 does this by granting all boards and commissions within the Commonwealth the authority to endorse licensees from other states, territories or jurisdictions (with substantially equivalent licensing requirements) who are active, in good standing and without discipline against their license or criminal conviction.

