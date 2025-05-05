A teacher licensed by the State Board of Cosmetology for the purpose of providing instruction in the area of esthetics. Esthetics is the practice of massaging the face, applying cosmetic preparations, antiseptics, tonics, lotions or creams to the face, removing superfluous hair by tweezers, depilatories or waxes and the dyeing of eyelashes and eyebrows.

Degree Requirement:

High School Diploma or Equivalent - Applicant must receive a high school diploma or equivalent. Proof of education must be submitted in the form of a copy of the high school diploma or GED diploma issued by Department of Education.

Examination Requirement:

1 Examination - To qualify for examination, an applicant must possess a current PA limited cosmetology license (Nail Technician, or Esthetician). The State Board examination consists of a theory only examination.

Experience:

500 Hours - Must complete 500 hours of teacher curriculum at a licensed school of cosmetology.

Continuing Education:

No continuing education requirement for licensure.

Initial Licensing Fee:

$119.00 - $26 application fee & $93 fee to the testing organization

For Reciprocity/Act 41 applicants, there is a $89 fee.



Licensure Renewal Fee:

$135.00 - Biennial renewal of license.

Licensure by Reciprocity or Licensure by Act 41:

To apply for reciprocity, an applicant must submit the an employment certification showing a minimum of two years of licensed work experience in the state, territory or country in which they have a current license.

Act 41 allows for portability of out-of-state professional licensees coming to work in Pennsylvania. Act 41 does this by granting all boards and commissions within the Commonwealth the authority to endorse licensees from other states, territories or jurisdictions (with substantially equivalent licensing requirements) who are active, in good standing and without discipline against their license or criminal conviction.

