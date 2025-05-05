A specialized healthcare practitioner trained in critical care and cardio-pulmonary medicine in order to work therapeutically with people suffering from acute critical conditions, cardiac and pulmonary disease.

Degree Requirement:

Respiratory Care Program



An applicant must graduate from a respiratory care program approved by the Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care.

Examination Requirement:

1 Examination

An applicant must have passed the entry level credentialing examination as determined by the National Board for Respiratory Care (NBRC).

Experience Requirement:

No Experience Requirement

No experience requirement for licensure.

Continuing Education:

3 Hours (for initial licensure)

Applicants must complete 3 hours of Board-approved continuing education in child abuse recognition and reporting for initial licensure.



30 Hours (for renewal of license)

30 hours of continuing education required for licensure renewal. Of those 30 hours, 2 hours must be Board-approved continuing education in child abuse recognition and reporting.



Initial Licensing Fee:

$120.00

Licensure Renewal Fee:

$60.00

Biennial renewal of license.

Licensure by Act 41:

Act 41 allows for portability of out-of-state professional licensees coming to work in Pennsylvania. Act 41 does this by granting all boards and commissions within the Commonwealth the authority to endorse licensees from other states, territories, or jurisdictions (with substantially equivalent licensing requirements) who are active, in good standing and without discipline against their license or criminal conviction.