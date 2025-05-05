Any person who, for a commission compensation or other consideration, is employed by a dealer to buy, sell, or exchange one or more new or used vehicles.

Degree Requirement:

There is no degree requirement for licensure.

The applicant is required to complete the application for licensure and all documents must be submitted to the State Board of Vehicle Manufacturers, Dealers, and Salespersons.

Each salesperson shall be licensed for only one dealer at any one time. All salesperson licenses will be issued to the primary location. It will be the dealer's responsibility to distribute salesperson licenses to the appropriate branch office locations for employees who desire to work at these locations.

Examination Requirement:

No examination requirement for licensure.

Experience:

No experience requirement for licensure.

Continuing Education:

No continuing education requirement for licensure.

Initial Licensing Fee:

$70.00



Licensure Renewal Fee:

$141.00

Licensure by Act 41:

Act 41 allows for portability of out-of-state professional licensees coming to work in Pennsylvania. Act 41 does this by granting all boards and commissions within the Commonwealth the authority to endorse licensees from other states, territories or jurisdictions (with substantially equivalent licensing requirements) who are active, in good standing and without discipline against their license or criminal conviction.

