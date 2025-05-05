A Pharm.D. student registered for the purpose of gaining the supervised practical experience required for licensure as a registered pharmacist. The pharmacy internship program exists to provide a registered intern with the knowledge and practical experience necessary for functioning competently and effectively upon licensure.

Degree Requirement:

2 Years of College and Enrollment in an Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) Accredited Pharm.D. Program

Registration as a pharmacy intern will be available to an individual who has completed at least 2 years of college leading to enrollment in a Pharm.D. program at an ACPE-accredited pharmacy school. An intern registration is valid for 6 years.

Examination Requirement:

No Examination

No examination requirement for registration.

Experience:

1,500 Experience Hours

Pharmacy interns must earn at least 1,500 acceptable intern hours under a pharmacist preceptor. The Board will accept all 1,500 intern hours earned through an ACPE-accredited Pharm.D. program.

Continuing Education:

3 Hours (for initial licensure)

Applicants must complete 3 hours of Board-approved continuing education in child abuse recognition and reporting for initial licensure.

Fee:

Application for pharmacy intern certificate … $35