Degree Requirement:

Doctor of Veterinary Medicine

An applicant must submit proof of graduation from an approved school or college of veterinary medicine or certification of equivalence sent directly from the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), Educational Commission for Foreign Veterinary Graduates or the American Association of Veterinary State Boards, Program for the Assessment of Veterinary Education Equivalence.

Examination Requirement:

1 Examination

Applicant must take and pass the North American Veterinary Licensing Examination (NAVLE).

Experience Requirement:

Clinical Experience

A period of clinical experience in a veterinary practice is required for all students in an AVMA-accredited veterinary medicine program.

Continuing Education Requirement:

30 hours of continuing education required for each biennial license renewal. Completion of continuing education is not required for initial licensure.



Initial Licensing Fee:

$35.00

Licensure Renewal Fee:

$360.00

Biennial renewal of license

Certification By Reciprocity & Licensure by Act 41:

An applicant for licensure by reciprocity who has held a valid license from another state and has been actively engaged in clinical practice in that state for 5 years immediately preceding application for licensure in this Commonwealth, may be granted a license to practice veterinary medicine in this Commonwealth after having paid the fee required and submitted the appropriate documentation to the Board.

Act 41 allows for portability of out-of-state professional licensees coming to work in Pennsylvania. Act 41 does this by granting all boards and commissions within the Commonwealth the authority to endorse licensees from other states, territories or jurisdictions (with substantially equivalent licensing requirements) who are active, in good standing and without discipline against their license or criminal conviction.

