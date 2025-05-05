A healthcare licensed practitioner who specializes in the diagnosis and treatment including mechanical and surgical treatment of ailments of the foot, and those anatomical structures of the leg governing the functions of the foot.

Degree Requirement:

Doctorate of Podiatric Medicine Degree

The applicant must be a graduate of an accredited school of podiatric medicine and surgery.

Examination Requirement:

1 Examination



The applicant must pass Parts I, II & III of the National examination with results received from the Federation of Podiatric Medical Boards.

Experience:

No experience requirements for licensure



Continuing Education:

7 Hours (for initial licensure)

Applicants must complete 3 hours of Board-approved continuing education in child abuse recognition and reporting for initial licensure.



4 Hours of CE in Pain Management / Practices of Prescribing or Dispensing of Opiods



Section 9.1(a) of ABC-MAP* requires that all prescribers or dispensers, as defined in Section 3 of ABC-MAP, applying for licensure/approval complete at least 4 hours of Board-approved education consisting of 2 hours in pain management or the identification of addiction and 2 hours in the practices of prescribing or dispensing of opioids. Applicants seeking licensure/approval on or after July 1, 2017, must document, within one year from issuance of the licensure/ approval, that they completed this education either as part of an initial education program, a stand-alone course from a Board-approved course provider, or a continuing education course from an approved continuing education provider.

The 4 hours of Board-approved education needs to be completed only once. See the Board’s website for the Opioid Education Forms and additional information.

50 Hours (when renewing license)

50 hours of continuing education required for licensure renewal. Of those 50 hours, 2 hours must be Board-approved continuing education in child abuse recognition and reporting.

Initial Licensing Fee:

$30.00

Licensure Renewal Fee:

$395.00

Biennial renewal of license.

Licensure by Act 41:



Act 41 allows for portability of out-of-state professional licensees coming to work in Pennsylvania. Act 41 does this by granting all boards and commissions within the Commonwealth the authority to endorse licensees from other states, territories or jurisdictions (with substantially equivalent licensing requirements) who are active, in good standing and without discipline against their license or criminal conviction.